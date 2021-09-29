Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Two charged in connection with alleged robbery at Dundee multi

By James Simpson
September 29 2021, 6.01pm Updated: September 29 2021, 6.01pm
Police at Elders Court.

A 49-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged robbery at a Dundee flat.

Officers descended on the Elders Court multi in Lochee on Wednesday morning.

A short time later a woman was apprehended in connection with an alleged theft at neighbouring Adamson Court the previous day.

A 40-year-old man had already been arrested and charged in connection with the matter and was expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today (Wednesday).

Police Scotland confirmed their inquiries are ongoing after the second arrest was made.

A spokeswoman added the woman is scheduled to appear at Dundee Sherriff Court on Thursday as the investigation continues.

One man said there had been a number of police vehicles at Elders Court at around 10.20am.

He added: “One police van arrived before two CID officers and then a further van.

“I saw one person getting bundled into the back of one of the vehicles.

A woman was arrested in connection with the alleged theft.

“The CID officers appeared to be taking away a few items of clothing from the scene. All the officers left at around 11am.”

Police Scotland

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 12.45pm on Tuesday September 28, 2021, police received a report a man had been robbed in Adamson Court, Dundee.

“Following inquiries a 40-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday September 29, 2021.

“Further inquiries carried out in Elders Court today [Wednesday] resulted in a 49-year-old woman also being arrested in connection with the incident.

“The woman has now been charged in connection with the matter . She is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court tomorrow.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

