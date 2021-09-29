Two charged in connection with alleged robbery at Dundee multi

A 49-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged robbery at a Dundee flat.

Officers descended on the Elders Court multi in Lochee on Wednesday morning.

A short time later a woman was apprehended in connection with an alleged theft at neighbouring Adamson Court the previous day.

A 40-year-old man had already been arrested and charged in connection with the matter and was expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today (Wednesday).

Police Scotland confirmed their inquiries are ongoing after the second arrest was made.

A spokeswoman added the woman is scheduled to appear at Dundee Sherriff Court on Thursday as the investigation continues.

One man said there had been a number of police vehicles at Elders Court at around 10.20am.

He added: “One police van arrived before two CID officers and then a further van.

“I saw one person getting bundled into the back of one of the vehicles.

“The CID officers appeared to be taking away a few items of clothing from the scene. All the officers left at around 11am.”

Police Scotland

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 12.45pm on Tuesday September 28, 2021, police received a report a man had been robbed in Adamson Court, Dundee.

“Following inquiries a 40-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday September 29, 2021.

“Further inquiries carried out in Elders Court today [Wednesday] resulted in a 49-year-old woman also being arrested in connection with the incident.

“The woman has now been charged in connection with the matter . She is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court tomorrow.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”