Man, 19, charged after Old Glamis Road crash in Dundee

A teenager has been charged after a crash that damaged a lamp post on a main Dundee road.

The one-vehicle collision happened on Old Glamis Road, at the bend where it meets Harestane Road, on Sunday night.

Locals reported hearing loud bangs before the white car ended up facing the pavement.

One man who lives in the Trottick area said: “I heard quite a few bangs and glass smashing.

“There seemed to be at least two cars at the bend where Old Glamis Road joins Harestane Road, near Emmock Road, which is quite a busy junction.

“One of the cars was facing in towards the pavement and seemed a bit bashed up.

“Quite a few people were milling around then the police turned up soon after that.”

The road was blocked for a time with traffic being turned away while police dealt with the incident.

The resident added: “After a while a Tayside Contracts truck turned up and workers cut down the lamp post at that corner, it looked like it was at an angle after being damaged in the crash.

Man released to appear in court at later date

“There didn’t appear to be an ambulance there but there was an ambulance incident response van on the scene for a while.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.45pm on Sunday, police received a report of a one-vehicle road crash on Old Glamis Road at its junction with Harestane Road, Dundee.

“A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.

“He has been released on an undertaking to appear [in court] at a later date.”