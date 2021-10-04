Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man, 19, charged after Old Glamis Road crash in Dundee

By Matteo Bell
October 4 2021, 4.07pm
The crash blocked Old Glamis Road in Dundee.

A teenager has been charged after a crash that damaged a lamp post on a main Dundee road.

The one-vehicle collision happened on Old Glamis Road, at the bend where it meets Harestane Road, on Sunday night.

Locals reported hearing loud bangs before the white car ended up facing the pavement.

One man who lives in the Trottick area said: “I heard quite a few bangs and glass smashing.

“There seemed to be at least two cars at the bend where Old Glamis Road joins Harestane Road, near Emmock Road, which is quite a busy junction.

The junction of Old Glamis Road and Harestane Road, Dundee, with a crashed car and police on the scene.
The collision, involving a white car, left a lamp post damaged.

“One of the cars was facing in towards the pavement and seemed a bit bashed up.

“Quite a few people were milling around then the police turned up soon after that.”

The road was blocked for a time with traffic being turned away while police dealt with the incident.

The resident added: “After a while a Tayside Contracts truck turned up and workers cut down the lamp post at that corner, it looked like it was at an angle after being damaged in the crash.

Man released to appear in court at later date

“There didn’t appear to be an ambulance there but there was an ambulance incident response van on the scene for a while.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.45pm on Sunday, police received a report of a one-vehicle road crash on Old Glamis Road at its junction with Harestane Road, Dundee.

“A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.

“He has been released on an undertaking to appear [in court] at a later date.”