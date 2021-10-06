October holidays: 8 low-cost things to do with the kids in Dundee

With the October holidays fast approaching, it can be hard to know what events are running in Dundee this year.

So we’ve put together some of the best free or low-priced activities you and your family can take part in during the autumn break.

Some groups require pre-registration, so don’t wait too long to sign up for these clubs!

1. Dundee Youth Music Theatre

Are you ready to spent the holidays learning how to create a show in just a week? Then the Dundee Youth Music Theatre is the right place for you.

The club is running two separate groups at the Showcase the Street Studio.

The junior school (ages five to seven) will learn about music, movement and acting from 10.30 to noon.

While older kids (aged eight to 17) will be given a full week of performance skills crash course.

From 10am to 4pm, children and teens will learn a range of warm-ups, exercises, games and structured activities in a fun and friendly studio environment.

At the end of the week, they will be invited to put on a show.

For more information, contact october@dymt.scot.

2. V&A Selkie Trail

Selkie the Seal wants to take you on a guided tour of the V&A museum.

By picking up a free, family friendly trail map at the front desk, Selkie will take you on a tour where you will sketch, explore and discover amazing facts about the museum.

When you’ve completed your map, Selkie will inspect your work and if he is satisfied, you will receive his Seal of Approval Explorers Stamp.

Outside the museum, there is a mural trail that helps you explore the design and architect of the building, by following a poem and colourful shapes around the building.

The outdoor activity cart will also have a seek and peek activity book.

This will take you and your family on a tour of the waterfront, urban beach and gardens, to discover all the new activities in the area.

3. Save the Earth Eco Trail

Are you ready to sharpen up your detective skills to find clues that will help save the earth? Then this one may be for you!

Families are invited to the Community Fridge on Miller’s Wynd to take part in this free trail.

After collecting your activity pack, you and your detectives will make your way along Perth Road to search for posters in shop windows.

These will provide clues on how to save the planet.

All returned entries will also be entered into a prize draw, with three family outings up for grabs.

So head along to the Community Fridge between 11am and 2pm every day and get hunting for those clues.

4. Watch the stars at Mills Observatory

This one is for all you night owls out there.

On October 15, the Mills Observatory will re-launch their planetarium shows, which have been stopped for almost two years due to Covid.

The centre will host three shows, starting at 7pm, which cost £1 per adult and 50p per child. Bookings are recommended due to limited space.

The centre will also be open from 4pm every day to allow families to explore for free.

The centre also boasts a fully computerised telescope, that can detect more than 30,000 objects in the sky! The big question is, will you spot a UFO?

5. Architecture trail

Dundee is filled with incredible buildings, but so few people in the city know anything about them.

This free walking tour guide will help you learn more.

Explore the history behind The Queens Hotel, where Frank Sinatra and Winston Churchill spent the night.

Or discover how The Royal Exchange ended up leaning at such an angle, it could give the Tower of Pisa a run for its money.

To discover more about these free walking tours, visit Dundee Heritage Walks.

6. Football Clubs

Is your kid football mad? Then why not sign them up for one of the many football clubs running this October.

Dundee FC will be offering a free Wednesday night football club for primary school aged kids.

And Dee Soccer School will be running at Mayfield Sports Centre in Dundee, from 6pm-7pm.

Booking in advance is required, which you can do here.

7. Meet the Moths

This is not for those who are faint of heart!

Taking place at Ninewells Community Garden, local moth expert David Lampard, will be hosting a Meet the Moths session on Thursday 16, at 6.15pm.

A trap will be set, which will lure moths in with an incredibly bright light.

The captured moths will safely hide in egg boxes lining the base of the trap.

Join in as David identifies which of the winged bugs will make an appearance this week.

Then on Friday morning, at 10.15am, join back in for “the big reveal” as David sets the moths free once more, telling you more information about the bugs that were found.

8. Mermaids and Monsters on the HMS Unicorn

Have you ever wondered what creatures lie below the murky waters of the Tay?

Will you discover a red haired mermaid? Or something more sinister?

HMS Unicorn will be running their Mermaid and Monsters workshop on each Wednesday to discover what lies beneath.

Children will hear strange tales about different mythical sea creatures, play some games and even make their own porthole to spy out some mermaids and monsters.

Tickets are £2.50 per child and can be booked here.