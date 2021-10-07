Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Two missing teenage girls with Dundee links ‘at risk of harm’

By Katy Scott
October 7 2021, 10.37am Updated: October 7 2021, 10.37am
Police are concerned the teenagers, Izabela, left, and Andreea, right, are at risk of harm.

An appeal has been launched to find two missing teens with links to Dundee who police fear may have been taken “by people who could do them harm”.

A high-risk missing person investigation has been launched by Metropolitan Police, with officers saying the girls are at risk of harm.

Andreea, 15, was last seen on Friday October 1 at her home in Canterbury, Kent.

Her cousin, 16-year-old Izabela, was last seen on Sunday October 3 in Harrow, west London.

Police in England are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry in an effort to find the pair.

A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of people trafficking on Tuesday. He remains in custody at a north London police station.

Links to Dundee

As well as London and Kent, the teens are believed to have links to Leicester and Dundee.

Officers from Police Scotland are assisting officers from the Metropolitan Police with their investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Bellis, of the North West Public Protection Unit, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety of Andreea and Izabela.

“While we are keeping an open mind as to their whereabouts, we believe they may have been taken outside London by people who could do them harm.”

‘People want to help you’

He added: “I would like to appeal directly to Andreea and Izabela. You are not in trouble and there are people who want to help you.

“Please contact the police or someone you trust when it is safe to do so.

“I would also urge members of the public, particularly in London and Dundee, to come forward if they have any information that could help us.”

Anyone who spots the teenagers is advised to call 999.

Anyone with other information about their whereabouts should call 101, giving the reference CAD7399/06OCT.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or via the website.

