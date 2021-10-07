Two missing teenage girls with Dundee links ‘at risk of harm’

An error occurred. Please try again.

An appeal has been launched to find two missing teens with links to Dundee who police fear may have been taken “by people who could do them harm”.

A high-risk missing person investigation has been launched by Metropolitan Police, with officers saying the girls are at risk of harm.

Andreea, 15, was last seen on Friday October 1 at her home in Canterbury, Kent.

Her cousin, 16-year-old Izabela, was last seen on Sunday October 3 in Harrow, west London.

Police in England are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry in an effort to find the pair.

A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of people trafficking on Tuesday. He remains in custody at a north London police station.

Links to Dundee

As well as London and Kent, the teens are believed to have links to Leicester and Dundee.

Officers from Police Scotland are assisting officers from the Metropolitan Police with their investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Bellis, of the North West Public Protection Unit, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety of Andreea and Izabela.

“While we are keeping an open mind as to their whereabouts, we believe they may have been taken outside London by people who could do them harm.”

‘People want to help you’

He added: “I would like to appeal directly to Andreea and Izabela. You are not in trouble and there are people who want to help you.

“Please contact the police or someone you trust when it is safe to do so.

“I would also urge members of the public, particularly in London and Dundee, to come forward if they have any information that could help us.”

Can you help our colleagues in tracing Andreea (15) and Izabela (16), who may be in #Dundee?

Anyone who spots the teenagers is advised to call 999.

Anyone with other information about their whereabouts should call 101, giving the reference CAD7399/06OCT.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or via the website.