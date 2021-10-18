Broughty Ferry New Year’s Day dook is back after Covid cancellation for first time in 130 years

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Broughty Ferry dook, which was cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic, will be returning this coming January 1.

Every New Year’s Day since 1891, locals and visitors have been braving the chilly Tay at Broughty Ferry.

For the first time in its 130-year history, the dook – organised by Ye Amphibious Ancients Bathing Association (YeAABA) – was cancelled in 2021, due to the second Covid lockdown.

YeAABA records chart the popularity of the special event, when the community congregates to celebrate together.

Huge crowds usually gather around the harbour to cheer on the dookers.

It had never been cancelled – even in 1989, when the ice of the partially frozen River Tay had to be smashed with pick axes to allow swimmers into the water.

The event is the largest of its kind in Scotland, supporting a host of different charities as most dookers raise sponsorship money.

In 2019, nearly £17,000 was raised by those taking part.

Returning ‘with a difference’

However, much to everyone’s relief, the dook will return this year “with a difference”.

YeAABA president Joyce McIntosh, explained: “There will be a limit of 200 participants this year.

“The concentration here has to be on the health and safety of it.

“We’ve had numerous inquiries into the website asking if it’s going ahead so there is a huge interest.

“But it will be the first 200 that come on board. Once we get to 200, that’s it.

“So don’t come down on the day as you will not get in.”

Joyce expects registration for the event to open on the YeAABA website in the next few weeks.

There is also a change of venue for those brave enough to take the plunge.

The dook will be moved to the new flood defence steps being built at the foot of Gray Street.

Joyce said: “Going down on the actual steps I think is going to be fantastic.

“You’ve got quite an expanse of water there in the bigger bay at Beach Crescent. To tell you the truth that might be where we end up having it forever more.

“But when you go to someplace like that for the first time and you’ve not ushered two or three hundred people down there, especially with Covid considerations, that’s where our concentration is going to be.”

Keeping everyone safe

To keep in line with Covid regulations, Joyce said that a lot of the usual attractions at the dook would be on hold for this year.

“There will be no changing facilities, food van, carnival or fancy dress. We’re trying to keep it as bland as we can for Covid,” Joyce said.

But not all the traditions will be stopped.

“They’ll still get their t-shirt, certificate and towel,” Joyce said.

“But it will still be an incredible time. We’re all really excited that we can get back to it this year.”