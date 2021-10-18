Appeal after attempted break-in at Invergowrie store

An error occurred. Please try again.

Would-be thieves smashed a glass panel of a shop in Invergowrie but left empty handed.

Police are now appealing for information on the attempted break-in which took place at the Scotmid store in Main Street on October 15.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police are appealing for information regarding the attempted break-in to Scotmid, Main Street, Invergowrie at about 2.45am on Friday October 15.

Light coloured car seen

“Three people were seen to arrive in a car, possibly a light coloured Ford Focus, which parked outside the store.

“All three got out of the car and one of the persons then smashed a glass panel of the store, however those responsible left before they could enter the store with the car being driven towards Dundee.”

Anyone with any information that could assist please contact police quoting referenceCR/0030007/21