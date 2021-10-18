Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Appeal after attempted break-in at Invergowrie store

By Lindsey Hamilton
October 18 2021, 3.07pm
Scotmid in Invergowrie

Would-be thieves smashed a glass panel of a shop in Invergowrie but left empty handed.

Police are now appealing for information on the attempted break-in which took place at the Scotmid store in Main Street on October 15.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police are appealing for information regarding the attempted break-in to Scotmid, Main Street, Invergowrie at about 2.45am on Friday  October 15.

Light coloured car seen

“Three people were seen to arrive in a car, possibly a light coloured Ford Focus, which parked outside the store.

“All three got out of the car and one of the persons then smashed a glass panel of the store, however those responsible left before they could enter the store with the car being driven towards Dundee.”

Anyone with any information that could assist please contact police quoting referenceCR/0030007/21

