Dundee firefighters form guard of honour for former chief Alex Winton

By Chris Ferguson
September 28 2022, 10.30am Updated: September 28 2022, 2.59pm
Former firemaster Alex Winton.
Former firemaster Alex Winton.

Alex Winton, former Tayside Firemaster who has died aged 90, always led from the front.

Just months short of retirement he led his firemen on to the blazing Ocean Odyssey rig at Dundee docks.

Even though he was in charge of the brigade he retained an operational role and felt it important to show leadership.

He showed the same approach at the Butterburn Court multi fire in Dundee in the early 1980s when he was deputy firemaster.

His son, Gordon, said: “They knew what they were doing and had a plan for it.

“The same is true of the many jute fires and other major incidents the brigade had to deal with throughout my father’s career.”

As Alex’s hearse made its way to Dundee crematorium, firefighters from the Macalpine Road station formed a guard of honour for the former chief.

Firefighters at Macalpine Road station in Dundee form a guard of honour for former firemaster Alex Winton.

Alex Winton began his working life as an apprentice plumber, rose to the most senior position in Tayside Fire Brigade and was then appointed Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Fire Services.

He was made a Commander of the British Empire in 1993 after being awarded the Queen’s Fire Service Medal, and long-service and good conduct medals in earlier years.

He had also been a talented footballer in his youth and turned out for several Perthshire junior sides.

Firefighters pay their respects to former firemaster Alex Winton.

Alex Winton was born in Perth. His parents, Alexander and Jean, had a small holding at Burghmuir where he grew up with his sister Sheena.

He went to Cherrybank, Caledonian Road and Balhousie Boys’ School before beginning his plumbing apprenticeship in 1947.

A St Johnstone fan who took an interest in Rangers, Alex played for school sides and had a trial for the Scottish schoolboys.

Junior football

He continued to play football during his working life and played for Bridgend Hamlet, Kinnoull and Stanley juniors.

His plumbing career was interrupted when he was called up for two years’ National Service with The Black Watch in Germany between 1952 and 1954.

A keen skater, it was at Perth ice rink he met his future wife, Jean Dowie. The couple married in October 1957 and went on to have two sons, Gordon and Douglas.

Study

He gained extra plumbing qualifications during evening study but the work tended to be seasonal, so to ensure a steady wage over winter, he joined Perth and Kinross Fire Brigade in 1958, aiming to stay six months.

However, it was the start of a career in the fire service and government that was to last nearly four decades.

Alex was promoted to leading fireman in 1962, and undertook many courses before being appointed a station officer in 1964.

Move south

Alex moved his family to England in 1967, first as station commander with Lancashire Country Fire Brigade based in Chorley, and in 1969 as assistant divisional officer with East Riding Fire Brigade based in Bridlington.

However, with his sons’ education in mind, the family returned to Scotland in 1972 and Alex took up the post of deputy divisional commander in Angus.

When Tayside Fire Brigade was formed in 1975 he became deputy senior staff officer, was promoted to deputy firemaster in 1981 and served as firemaster from February 1985 until December 1989.

Alex Winton at his retiral presentation.

He served as Scotland’s Chief Inspector of Fire Services between January 1990 and December 1993.

Alex was said to combine the qualities of integrity with natural leadership and fairness.

His son Gordon said: “He said he could not have wished for a more satisfying career. To do something he enjoyed and make a career out of it was just wonderful to him. He really enjoyed life.”

After he retired, Alex and Jean, set out to visit every country in the former British Empire, something they achieved.

They also enjoyed many cruises together and travelled to Buckingham Palace in 1993 to receive the CBE.

Alex Winton in 1972.

Alex was a member of Panmure Golf Club, Barry, served as match secretary and president of Monifieth Curling Club and was a member of Broughty Bowling Club.

He had a love of the outdoors, was a keen walker and managed to bag 133 Munros.

Alex was predeceased by Jean and is survived by sons Gordon and Douglas, daughters-in-law Margaret and Lynn, and grandchildren Karis, Christy, Kayleigh and Calum.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

