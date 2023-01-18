Campbell Bryan: Retired RAF officer became Dundee-based audio-visual specialist

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Campbell Johnston Bryan, whose photographic work with the RAF proved vital in the post-war and Cold War periods, has died aged 93.

He rose to become an instructor at the RAF school of photography before working as an audio-visual technician in Dundee.

In retirement, Campbell and his late wife, Irene, travelled widely including trips to visit family in Australia.

Campbell Bryan was born on March 17 1929 at Bridge of Allan, a first child and only child for Johnston (Jack) and Martha.

Sadly, his mother mother died when he was only three and so his father relocated to Glasgow to stay with relatives.

Campbell later went to live in Greenock with his gran’s sister and her husband, where he attended Lady Alice Primary School and then Greenock High School.

In his youth he was a member of the Cubs, Scouts and Air Cadets and was able to go camping and visit RAF stations.

He recalled being called to a school assembly at the outbreak of the Second World War, aged 10, but the conflict had ended by the time he left school.

National Service was mandatory, however, and Campbell joined the RAF to train as a photographer.

It was the start of a long and rewarding career during which time he met his future wife, Irene, a WAAF, from Dundee, while serving in Germany.

Marriage

They married in December 1950 and spent the next 27 years travelling with the RAF on tours of duty.

The couple had three daughters during his service years: Beverley, born in Dundee; Karen in Germany; Shona in Singapore.

Campbell was commissioned as an officer at the age of 37 and was also awarded the BEM in recognition of his service.

By the time he retired from the RAF, Campbell was teaching recruits at the Joint School of Photography at RAF Cosford, near Birmingham.

The couple moved to Dundee when Campbell retired from the RAF and he then began work in the resource centre at Seymour Lodge, using his audio-visual skills to support schools in the city.

Leisure time

He retired aged 65 and kept busy tending his garden, looking after garden birds, visiting his grandchildren and travelling with Irene.

Sadly, Irene became seriously ill in 2003 and Campbell nursed and supported her through her final years of life.

Although heartbroken, he showed great resilience and kept busy on projects around the house.

He also continued to travel and he managed to visit one of his daughters in Singapore six times while in his 80s.

Campbell, a devoted family man, was grandfather to Colum, Erin, Eilidh, Natalie and Samuel.

You can read the family’s announcement here.