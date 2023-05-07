Scott Henderson: Retired Dundee retail jeweller dies aged 90

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Henderson: Retired Dundee retail jeweller dies aged 90

Scott was educated at Morgan Academy and then Glenalmond College where he excelled at rugby and played for the 1st XV.

By Chris Ferguson
Prominent retired Dundee businessman Scott Henderson, of Matthew Henderson jewellers, has died aged 90.
Prominent retired Dundee businessman Scott Henderson, of Matthew Henderson jewellers, has died aged 90.

Retired Dundee jeweller Scott Henderson, who played a prominent part in civic life in the city over many decades, has died aged 90.

He was the third generation of Henderson jewellers and two of his three sons, Richard and Stephen, followed him into the profession.

Scott also dedicated many years service to Rotary which presented him with the Paul Harris Award, was a member of the Bonnetmakers, a member of the Guildry and later Lord Dean of the Guild of Dundee.

He was born in August 1932 to jeweller Matthew Henderson and his wife Elizabeth of Lammerton Terrace, Dundee.

Sporting excellence

Scott was educated at Morgan Academy and then Glenalmond College where he excelled at rugby and played for the 1st XV.

When he left school he undertook his two years’ National Service with The Black Watch, attaining the rank of Second Lieutenant.

He later joined the Parachute Regiment TA and was promoted to captain having completed 100 jumps.

Scott completed a two-year jewellery apprenticeship with Wilson and Sharp, Princes Street, Edinburgh.

In the capital he met his future wife, Shirley Dunbar, whose father ran a lemonade business in the city, served as Lord Provost of Edinburgh and was later knighted.

Matthew Henderson’s jeweller shop in Union Street and Nethergate, Dundee.

The couple married in 1959 and went on to have three sons, Richard, Stephen and Clive.

Scott’s grandfather, Matthew, had founded a successful jewellery business in Airdrie at the turn of the 19th/20th centuries.

He had began his career underground in the Lanarkshire mines but a lung condition forced him to give it up.

Instead, he trained as a watchmaker and went on to establish a chain of jewellery stores. He had six sons and together they expanded across Scotland and the north of England, with 32 outlets at one point.

Matthew Henderson, who founded a 32-shop jewellery empire, with his six sons.

Scott’s father, Matthew, was one of the six sons and was sent to Dundee to run the Henderson branch in Nethergate.

He later branched out on his own and founded Matthew Henderson jewellers in Union Street.

Matthew Henderson died in 1960 and Scott took over and expanded the business. He acquired the adjacent Scotch Wool Shop in 1970 followed by McInnes opticians in 1975 and created an enlarged premises from the three shops.

Outside work, Scott gave freely of his time to community organisations including Rotary, Riding for the Disabled, and Action Research.

He was also an accomplished sportsman. He played golf at Downfield, Panmure and Blairgowrie, captained Blairgowrie in 2003 and 2004 and had a hole in one on the 17th at Rosemount in 2002.

Scott was an elder at St Mary’s Church, Dundee, and curled for both the Dundee and Broughty Ferry clubs.

Shirley and Scott Henderson.

He retired in 1994 and together with Shirley enjoyed many years of travelling, golfing and gardening.

His son, Stephen, joined the firm in 1989 and rebranded it  Stephen Henderson The Jeweller when his father retired.

Richard founded his own jewellery firm with branches in St Andrews and Broughty Ferry, and Clive worked in marketing for blue chip firms in London and the south-east of England.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

