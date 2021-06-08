Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Watch as Ella Henderson surprises young Kirkcaldy singer battling cancer – and offers to write song with her

By Claire Warrender
June 8 2021, 12.07pm Updated: October 13 2021, 9.23am
Singer Ella Henderson, left, surprises Paige and her family.

Chart topper Ella Henderson has offered to write a song with a budding young Kirkcaldy singer who is battling cancer.

The pop favourite surprised 16-year-old Paige Dougall with a video call on Monday night and promised her they would write music together.

Paige has stage four Ewing’s sarcoma and her online videos performing original songs about her cancer have racked up thousands of views.

X-Factor star Ella has now said she’ll share the teenager’s performances on her own social media.

Paige was amazed by the call.

She told her: “I’d love to share your talent and share what you do because I think it will be really inspirational to so many young girls and guys that are going through what you’re going through right now.

“You’re so beautiful, so bubbly, so strong, and that’s what I wanted to come on here and tell you.”

She then went a step further, adding: “Maybe if we can make something happen, maybe I can rent a studio (in Scotland) and we can record a song together.

“Would you like to do that?”

An amazed Paige responded: “Yes, but wait, are you going to help me write it?

“Just because I don’t want to come up with a song and you’re like, ‘nah, that’s rubbish’.”

Ella, who recently scored a top 10 hit with Tom Grennan collaboration Let’s Go Home Together, said: “This year we are going to get in a studio and write a song together – as long as we don’t go into another lockdown!

“That’s my promise to you, that will happen.”

New wig arrived ‘at the perfect time’

The video meeting was set up by STV News reporter Polly Bartlett, who came across Paige’s videos online.

She arranged for the youngster to meet her music hero on the STV News at Six.

Singer Ella enjoyed her chat with Paige.

Paige also enthusiastically told Ella about her new wig, which arrived “at the perfect time” after a gruelling month in intensive care.

“I just got a new wig and it’s got a realistic hairline and I can put it up in ponytails and things like that,” she said.

“It was really expensive, though.

“My whole family put money together – it was £800.”

She added: “I love it so much. I was in hospital for a month – I’ve just been out for a few days – and I was in ICU on a bypass.

“I was put on steroids and I put quite a lot of weight on so I’ve been struggling with that.

“My wig came at the perfect time because it’s nice to dress up and brush your hair and things like that.”

