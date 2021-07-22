Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Man arrested in connection with alleged murder of Glenrothes man Mark Hacon-Deavin

By Alasdair Clark
July 22 2021, 9.16pm Updated: July 23 2021, 8.06am
Mark Deavin was found injured and pronounced dead at the scene
A 45-year-old has been arrested in Glenrothes following the death of local man Mark Hacon-Deavin.

Police Scotland told The Courier that a man was arrested on Thursday in connection with the alleged murder.

It follows an investigation launched by detectives in the Fife town after 41-year-old Mr Hacon-Deavin was found injured on Boblingen Way.

He was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday July 17.

Police confirm arrest of man aged 45

A force spokeswoman said on Thursday evening: “Police Scotland can confirm a 45-year-old-man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Mark Hacon-Deavin in Glenrothes.”

They added: “Mr Hacon-Deavin, aged 41, was found injured in Boblingen Way around 1.40am on Saturday July 17 2021, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances and anyone with information is asked to get in touch via 101 quoting incident number 0413 of July 17, or submit information through the dedicated portal.”

