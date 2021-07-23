Man, 45, charged in connection with death of Mark Hacon-Deavin in Glenrothes

A man has charged in connection with the death of Mark Hacon-Deavin – who was found dead on a footpath in Glenrothes.

Mr Hacon-Deavin, 41, died on Boblingen Way in the town in the early hours of Saturday July 17.

Officers confirmed on Thursday night that a man had been arrested.

The 45-year-old has now been charged.

Court appearance

A statement from Police Scotland said: “He is due before Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday July 26.

“A full report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.

“The investigation is continuing and anyone with information regarding this death is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 0413 of July 17.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.

“Information can also be submitted through the dedicated portal.”