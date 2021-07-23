Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Fife

Man, 45, charged in connection with death of Mark Hacon-Deavin in Glenrothes

By Bryan Copland
July 23 2021, 12.34pm Updated: July 23 2021, 12.49pm
Police believe Mark Deavin died where he was found in Glenrothes
A man has charged in connection with the death of Mark Hacon-Deavin – who was found dead on a footpath in Glenrothes.

Mr Hacon-Deavin, 41, died on Boblingen Way in the town in the early hours of Saturday July 17.

Officers confirmed on Thursday night that a man had been arrested.

The 45-year-old has now been charged.

Court appearance

A statement from Police Scotland said: “He is due before Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday July 26.

“A full report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.

“The investigation is continuing and anyone with information regarding this death is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 0413 of July 17.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.

“Information can also be submitted through the dedicated portal.”

