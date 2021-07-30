Enquiries ongoing after Dunfermline High Street sealed off amid disturbance

Enquiries are ongoing after police in Fife cordoned off a section of Dunfermline High Street on Friday following reports of a disturbance.

The incident happened on Dunfermline High Street, Fife,, opposite Primark and the entrance to Kingsgate Shopping Centre, at around 5pm on July 31.

Police confirmed there was no report of a stabbing despite initial local concern.

Officers arriving at the scene taped off the immediate area of High Street as an investigation into the incident got underway.

Police Scotland confirmed they had been called to the scene after reports of a disturbance involving two men.

An eyewitness said: “I first heard people shouting and when I looked outside I saw some commotion.

“Police questioned a few folk but it was all over pretty quickly.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a disturbance involving two men on the High Street in Dunfermline shortly after 5pm on Friday, July 30.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”