Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Enquiries ongoing after Dunfermline High Street sealed off amid disturbance

By Alasdair Clark and Neil Henderson
July 30 2021, 7.34pm Updated: July 31 2021, 10.33am
Dunfermline High Street
Police cordoned off a section of Dunfermline ton centre following reports of a disturbance.

Enquiries are ongoing after police in Fife cordoned off a section of Dunfermline High Street on Friday following reports of a disturbance.

The incident happened on Dunfermline High Street, Fife,, opposite Primark and the entrance to Kingsgate Shopping Centre, at around 5pm on July 31.

Police confirmed there was no report of a stabbing despite initial local concern.

Officers arriving at the scene taped off the immediate area of High Street as an investigation into the incident got underway.

Police Scotland confirmed they had been called to the scene after reports of a disturbance involving two men.

An eyewitness said: “I first heard people shouting and when I looked outside I saw some commotion.

“Police questioned a few folk but it was all over pretty quickly.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a disturbance involving two men on the High Street in Dunfermline shortly after 5pm on Friday, July 30.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]