Man arrested over claims he hit 121mph on A92 in Kirkcaldy then failed drugs swipe

A driver has been arrested by police over claims he hit 121mph on the A92 in Fife – than failed a drugs swipe.

The 23-year-old man was pulled over on Monday night near Kirkcaldy, during a national crackdown on alleged speeding.

He has also been warned by officers over claims he was in possession of cannabis.

Allegedly failed roadside drugs swipe

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “As part of the national speeding campaign a BMW car was stopped on the A92 near Kirkcaldy shortly after 9.35pm on Monday August 2 after allegedly being detected travelling at 121mph.

“The 23-year-old male driver allegedly failed a roadside drugs wipe and was arrested.

“He will be reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with road traffic offences and received a recorded police warning for possession of cannabis.”