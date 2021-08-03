Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Man arrested over claims he hit 121mph on A92 in Kirkcaldy then failed drugs swipe

By Matteo Bell
August 3 2021, 11.42am Updated: August 3 2021, 11.53am
police cardenden
Police pulled the man over on Monday

A driver has been arrested by police over claims he hit 121mph on the A92 in Fife – than failed a drugs swipe.

The 23-year-old man was pulled over on Monday night near Kirkcaldy, during a national crackdown on alleged speeding.

He has also been warned by officers over claims he was in possession of cannabis.

Allegedly failed roadside drugs swipe

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “As part of the national speeding campaign a BMW car was stopped on the A92 near Kirkcaldy shortly after 9.35pm on Monday August 2 after allegedly being detected travelling at 121mph.

“The 23-year-old male driver allegedly failed a roadside drugs wipe and was arrested.

“He will be reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with road traffic offences and received a recorded police warning for possession of cannabis.”

