Fife detectives launch manhunt after teenager, 15, sexually assaulted in Cowdenbeath

Detectives in Fife have launched a manhunt after a 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on a Cowdenbeath street.

The teenager was attacked as she walked along Leuchatsbeath Drive, next to the public park.

The incident happened at around 8.45pm on Thursday July 8 but was recently reported to officers.

A man was said to have approached the teenager, pushed her to the ground near some bushes and attacked her before she was able to free herself and run off.

Description of suspect

The suspect is described as between 30 and 40, of heavy build, around 5ft 6ins, and possibly of Asian appearance.

He was wearing dark jogging bottoms and a dark short-sleeved t-shirt. He was also wearing a face covering.

Detective Inspector Kelly McEwan of Police Scotland is asking people to think back to the time of the crime.

She said: “Fortunately this girl was not seriously injured but she has been left extremely upset by what has happened and our inquiries to find the person responsible are ongoing.

Detectives launch public appeal

“We are keen to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in this part of the park that evening, both before and after the time it happened.

“If you were walking your dog, jogging or driving nearby, please think back and let us know if you can help with our inquiries.”

DI McEwan added: “Anyone who can assist with our investigation is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4166 of Wednesday August 4 2021, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Scottish Conservative and Unionist Councillor for Cowdenbeath Darren Watt said: “I am deeply alarmed to learn of this despicable assault.

“As a local resident in this particular area and a father to two daughters, this is especially concerning and will be for many other parents throughout our community.

“This inexcusable and heinous act should be widely condemned and I hope no-one will be questioning the victim or her family, especially on social media.

“Regardless of age or gender, everyone has the right to walk freely without fearing inappropriate behaviour or sexual assault.

“I sincerely hope the young girl and her family are receiving sufficient support at this time and every effort is being made to catch the vile beast responsible.”