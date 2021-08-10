News / Fife Cannabis plantation worth £600,000 seized by Leven police By Katy Scott August 10 2021, 2.42pm Updated: August 11 2021, 2.55pm Police found the cannabis plantation in a Fife town Police have seized a cannabis plantation in Leven worth hundreds of thousands of pounds. Levenmouth Police seized more than 1,000 cannabis plants from an unoccupied property in the town on Thursday August 5. They believe the crop has a street value of up to £600,000. The large quantity of controlled drugs was found on Durie Street in the afternoon. Durie Street in Leven. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]