‘He was a total legend’: Tributes paid to Fife cycling stalwart Sandy Wallace

Tributes have been paid to legendary Fife cycling stalwart Sandy Wallace following his death.

Sandy, whose bike shop in Inverkeithing supplied cycles for more than 30 years, passed away on Sunday following a short illness.

An accomplished cyclist who completed in many disciplines, he will also be remembered for his Sandy Wallace Cycle Team, which produced a number of national and international stars over the years.

Sandy ‘leaves a great legacy’

Many people and organisations have taken to social media to pay tribute to the man described as a “pillar of the community” and “an inspiration”.

The sport’s governing body, Scottish Cycling, posted on Twitter: “It is with great sadness that over the weekend we lost a great man in Sandy Wallace.

“He leaves behind a great legacy, having raced at the highest level for decades, before generously supporting and nurturing the next generation.

“Our thoughts are with Sandy’s family & friends.”

Meanwhile, Dunfermline Cycling Club said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that, following a short illness, which he fought with great courage, Sandy Wallace passed away this morning.

“Sandy has been part of Fife Cycling from the age of 13 and over the years has competed in many disciplines of the sport to an extremely high level.

“For over 30 years he ran Sandy Wallace Cycles, his bike shop in Inverkeithing, and he had a cycling team of the same name which produced many top riders.

Commonwealth Games star pays tribute

“A stalwart of Fife cycling and Scottish cycling, he will be sadly missed, and we as a club pass on our condolences to his family.”

Former Commonwealth Games star, Rab Wardell, who in 2020 set a new record time for completing the West Highland Way on two wheels, also paid tribute to his friend.

He said: “The news of Sandy Wallace’s passing is incredibly sad.

“Sandy Wallace Cycles was my first club, and Sandy was my first sponsor.

“I have great memories of the times we shared, and without his inspiration, generosity, encouragement and support I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

“Our thoughts are with John and the family at this sad time.

‘Sandy was a total legend’

“RIP Sandy – you will be greatly missed. Enjoy your bike ride in the sun with the wind always at your back.”

Scott McDiarmid wrote: “Sandy was a total legend, I was honoured to have won my first ever road race in his club colours.”

Meanwhile, Paul Betteridge simply wrote: “Very sad news. Cycling has lost a son. RIP Sandy.”