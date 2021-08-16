Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
‘He was a total legend’: Tributes paid to Fife cycling stalwart Sandy Wallace

By Neil Henderson
August 16 2021, 4.31pm Updated: August 16 2021, 4.57pm
Scottish cycling legend, Sandy Wallace seen here on his bike doing what he did best.(Pic courtesy of Press Room).
Tributes have been paid to legendary Fife cycling stalwart Sandy Wallace following his death.

Sandy, whose bike shop in Inverkeithing supplied cycles for more than 30 years, passed away on Sunday following a short illness.

An accomplished cyclist who completed in many disciplines, he will also be remembered for his Sandy Wallace Cycle Team, which produced a number of national and international stars over the years.

Sandy ‘leaves a great legacy’

Many people and organisations have taken to social media to pay tribute to the man described as a “pillar of the community” and “an inspiration”.

The sport’s governing body, Scottish Cycling, posted on Twitter: “It is with great sadness that over the weekend we lost a great man in Sandy Wallace.

“He leaves behind a great legacy, having raced at the highest level for decades, before generously supporting and nurturing the next generation.

“Our thoughts are with Sandy’s family & friends.”

Meanwhile, Dunfermline Cycling Club said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that, following a short illness, which he fought with great courage, Sandy Wallace passed away this morning.

“Sandy has been part of Fife Cycling from the age of 13 and over the years has competed in many disciplines of the sport to an extremely high level.

“For over 30 years he ran Sandy Wallace Cycles, his bike shop in Inverkeithing, and he had a cycling team of the same name which produced many top riders.

Commonwealth Games star pays tribute

“A stalwart of Fife cycling and Scottish cycling, he will be sadly missed, and we as a club pass on our condolences to his family.”

Former Commonwealth Games star, Rab Wardell, who in 2020 set a new record time for completing the West Highland Way on two wheels, also paid tribute to his friend.

He said: “The news of Sandy Wallace’s passing is incredibly sad.

“Sandy Wallace Cycles was my first club, and Sandy was my first sponsor.

“I have great memories of the times we shared, and without his inspiration, generosity, encouragement and support I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

Posting on the Facebook page of prominent cycling website Press Room, friend Mhairi Laffoley wrote: “Sandy has been part of Fife Cycling from the age of 13 and over the years has competed in many disciplines of the sport to an extremely high level.

“For over 30 yrs he ran Sandy Wallace Cycles his bike shop in Inverkeithing and he had a cycling team of the same name which produced many world class cyclists.

“Our thoughts are with John and the family at this sad time.

‘Sandy was a total legend’

“RIP Sandy – you will be greatly missed. Enjoy your bike ride in the sun with the wind always at your back.”

Scott McDiarmid wrote: “Sandy was a total legend, I was honoured to have won my first ever road race in his club colours.”

Meanwhile, Paul Betteridge simply wrote:  “Very sad news. Cycling has lost a son. RIP Sandy.”

