Locals given chance to have say on redevelopment of old Madras College in St Andrews

Locals are being given the chance to have their say about proposals to develop the old Madras College in St Andrews.

Pupils bid farewell to the old South Street and Kilrymont Road campuses before the summer holidays.

They have now moved into their new £55 million pound campus.

A planning application was submitted to Fife Council in July by Scotsman Development for the redevelopment of the Kilrymont buildings.

Proposals include transforming the area for mixed-use residential, retail and leisure facilities.

The firm, whose other projects include the Corinthian in Glasgow’s Merchant City, is encouraging locals to have their say.

Two online consultation events will be held on Thursday August 19 from 2-4pm and 5-7pm.

David Scanlon, of Scotsman Developments Ltd, said: “We’re delighted to be giving the public the chance to shape our proposals for this exciting mixed-use development at the former Kilrymont campus.

Development ‘will deliver much-needed housing’

“Our scheme will serve to regenerate the current brownfield site, retaining and re-using the existing listed school buildings, something I am aware will be greatly welcomed by the local community.

“Development will deliver much-needed housing, including affordable homes, local retail and leisure uses.

“I would encourage as many of those who are able to take advantage of this opportunity, ask any questions they might have and provide feedback.”