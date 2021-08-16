Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Fife

Locals given chance to have say on redevelopment of old Madras College in St Andrews

By James Simpson
August 16 2021, 4.53pm Updated: August 16 2021, 4.54pm
The former campus on Kilrymont Road.

Locals are being given the chance to have their say about proposals to develop the old Madras College in St Andrews.

Pupils bid farewell to the old South Street and Kilrymont Road campuses before the summer holidays.

They have now moved into their new £55 million pound campus.

A planning application was submitted to Fife Council in July by Scotsman Development for the redevelopment of the Kilrymont buildings.

Proposals include transforming the area for mixed-use residential, retail and leisure facilities.

Pupils have also left the South Street campus for their new building.

The firm, whose other projects include the Corinthian in Glasgow’s Merchant City, is encouraging locals to have their say.

Two online consultation events will be held on Thursday August 19 from 2-4pm and 5-7pm.

David Scanlon, of Scotsman Developments Ltd, said: “We’re delighted to be giving the public the chance to shape our proposals for this exciting mixed-use development at the former Kilrymont campus.

Development ‘will deliver much-needed housing’

“Our scheme will serve to regenerate the current brownfield site, retaining and re-using the existing listed school buildings, something I am aware will be greatly welcomed by the local community.

“Development will deliver much-needed housing, including affordable homes, local retail and leisure uses.

“I would encourage as many of those who are able to take advantage of this opportunity, ask any questions they might have and provide feedback.”

Madras College move: How St Andrews school will take history and identity to new £55m building

