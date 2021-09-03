Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Myxomatosis outbreak leaves several rabbits dead at Silver Sands beach in Aberdour

By Neil Henderson
September 3 2021, 2.27pm Updated: September 3 2021, 2.28pm
An outbreak at the popular Fife beach has left many rabbits dead or dying.
An outbreak at the popular Fife beach has left many rabbits dead or dying.

A myxomatosis outbreak has left one of Fife’s most popular beauty spots littered with dead rabbits.

Animal welfare charity the Scottish SPCA says it has received a number of reports of dead and dying rabbits at Silver Sands beach in Aberdour.

Several rabbit carcases were visible on playing fields just yards from one of Fife’s most visited beauty spots on Friday.

Dog owners have reported finding rabbits that have died or have been suffering from myxomatosis – which does not affect other species.

Rabbits found by dog walkers at Silver Sands

Janice McLeish, a regular visitor to the area, said: “I saw a couple on Thursday and more today while out walking my dog.

“I spoke to another owner who also said they had seen some too.

“Most have been got at by seagulls and other birds.

“It’s quite concerning as my dog will tend to pick them up.”

One of the many dead rabbits found in the area close to the popular beach.

Another dog owner said: “I’ve seen four dead rabbits on the field just in the last few minutes.

“I also witnessed a couple of live rabbits stood motionless further up the field.

“Usually they would be frightened off at the site of my dog but they never moved.

“I thought it was very odd, then a fellow walker mentioned that there had been an outbreak, which explains the sightings and the behaviour.”

Scottish SPCA chief inspector John Chisholm said: “We have attended a number of jobs regarding wild rabbits with myxomatosis in the Silver Sands area.

Silver Sands Beach in Aberdour is one of Fife’s most visited beaches.

“Myxomatosis is highly contagious among rabbits and unfortunately there is no cure.

“The symptoms include bulging eyes, which can sometimes be crusted shut, discharge from mouth and eyes and laboured breathing.

“Sadly, the disease does cause the animal to suffer and will eventually end in death.

“Unfortunately, the only way to eradicate the disease is by removing those with myxomatosis from the population.

“Our advice to anyone who spots a rabbit with myxomatosis is to try and contain the rabbit and contact us on 03000 999 999.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier