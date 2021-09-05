Fire crews called to Buckhaven after car fire outside fishing huts

Fire crews were called to Buckhaven’s fishing huts last night following reports of a car on fire nearby.

The blaze, which was reported by residents at 10.30pm on Saturday, engulfed a car that was parked at the rear entrance.

One fire appliance from Methil was called to the scene, with another following soon after.

Firefighters stayed on the scene for 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Fire service statement

A spokesman for the fire and rescue service said: “We received a call at 10.30pm last night informing us that a car was on fire at the back of the fishing huts in Buckhaven.

“Crews from Methill attended. At first just one appliance was sent but another was sent to join them after a short while.

“We received the stop call at 11pm – just half an hour after.

“No injuries were reported.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Inquiries are ongoing into a car set on fire on West High Street, Buckhaven, that police were called to around 1.10am on Sunday 5 September.

“Anyone with information that may assist should contact 101 with reference 0305 of 5/9/21.”