Drainage work sparks temporary road closure at Fife hospital

A temporary road closure will be in place at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for essential drainage works.

Part of Hayfield Road will close from Monday September 20 until October 3 as work gets under way.

The road, which provides access to the hospital’s accident and emergency department, will close from the traffic lights, NHS Fife said.

Drainage works as part of the development of the new part of the programme to construct the new Fife Elective Orthopaedic Centre.

The road will remain open to emergency vehicles through the closure. Access to car parks K and L, along with the south laboratories, can also be accessed via Lauder Road.

Patients have been unable to access the emergency department via the Hayfield Road entrance throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

All other vehicles, including buses, will instead enter and exit the Victoria Hospital grounds via Lauder Road on the southern side of the site.

NHS Fife’s head of capital planning, Ben Johnston, who is also project director for the Fife Elective Orthopaedic Centre, said work was continuing to progress on the new centre.

New centre promises three new operating theatres

He said: “The current phase will require us to temporarily close the road leading into hospital site from Hayfield Road.

“Over recent weeks we have been working to put in place measures to minimise the time the road is to remain closed, and importantly, emergency vehicles will continue to be able to use the road whilst these works are carried out.

“We have also been working alongside local bus companies to ensure access remains available from the south of the hospital grounds without disrupting public transport in and out of the site.”

Mr Johnston added: “The works will take around two weeks to complete and we apologise to hospital staff and visitors for the short-term disruption this temporary road closure will cause.”

Work began on the Fife Elective Orthopaedic Centre in March 2021, with the project due for completion in late 2022.

It will see the creation of a state-of-the-art facility hosting three operating theatres, an inpatient ward and associated outpatient facilities.