Thursday, September 16th 2021
News / Fife

Police helicopter joins search for missing pensioner in St Andrews

By Amie Flett
September 16 2021, 11.23am
Police are searching for 74-year-old Paul Johnston from St Andrews.
A police helicopter has joined the search for a missing pensioner in St Andrews.

Paul Johnston, 74, was last seen at around 10pm on Wednesday at his home on Hay Fleming Avenue.

The Police Scotland air unit helped with the search for Mr Johnston above the town on Thursday morning.

Officers believe Mr Johnston may have left his home to go for a walk, but has not yet returned.

Mr Johnston is described as being about 5ft 9in, with a slim build and grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue rain jacket and light-coloured walking trousers.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers are carrying out searches of the area today with assistance from the Police Scotland air support unit.

“Anyone who believes they may have seen Paul or who has any information which could help trace him is asked to call 101, quoting incident 0266 of September 16.”

