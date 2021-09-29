Drivers facing delays on M90 in Fife after four-vehicle crash

Drivers in Fife are facing delays on the M90 after a four-vehicle crash on the motorway on Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported to have happened shortly after 7.30am on the northbound carriageway, near junction two at Pitreavie.

Traffic Scotland says motorists are facing delays in the area as a result, with the incident affecting two lanes.

⌚08.30#M90 Congestion N/B slow at 2a following an earlier RTC S/B is moving well on approach to Queensferry Crossing#DriveSafe @SETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/FUiyI54TBp — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) September 29, 2021

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police were called around 7.35am following the report of a four vehicle road crash on the M90 northbound near Dunfermline.

“Emergency services attended and there does not appear to be any serious injuries.

“The road did not close.”

.