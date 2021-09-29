Cheesy Toast Shack bosses hit out after St Andrews break-in

Bosses at a toastie takeaway in St Andrews have hit out after the popular business was broken into.
A window was left smashed at Cheesy Toast Shack on Woodburn Place.
The outlet was targeted on Tuesday – forcing the business to delay opening on Wednesday.
It is unclear whether anything was taken.
The social media post said: “Thanks to the p***** who broke in to our St Andrews shop last night – really sound of you – especially after Covid; a time that had seen many businesses in hospitality almost not make it.
“Sorry to say we might be a bit late in opening today because of sorting this mess out.”
Customers ‘disgusted’ at break-in
Customers have rallied in support of the business on its Facebook page.
Eleanor Whitby wrote: “I am so sorry to read this, utterly ridiculous.
“You guys know how to bounce back and I am sure you have already. Shouldn’t need to but you are resilient people.”
Jo Dove posted: “That’s absolutely disgusting, they should be thoroughly ashamed. So sorry to see you’re having to deal with this.”
Debbie Harley wrote: “This is awful, so sorry to see this.”
Police inquires ongoing
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers received a report on Wednesday, 29 September, of a theft overnight from a business premises on Woodburn Place, St Andrews.
“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 0552 of Wednesday, 29 September.”
