Cheesy Toast Shack bosses hit out after St Andrews break-in

By Amie Flett
September 29 2021, 8.07pm Updated: September 29 2021, 9.03pm
Bosses at a toastie takeaway in St Andrews have hit out after the popular business was broken into.

A window was left smashed at Cheesy Toast Shack on Woodburn Place.

The outlet was targeted on Tuesday – forcing the business to delay opening on Wednesday.

The Cheesy Toast Shack in St Andrews.

It is unclear whether anything was taken.

The social media post said: “Thanks to the p***** who broke in to our St Andrews shop last night – really sound of you – especially after Covid; a time that had seen many businesses in hospitality almost not make it.

“Sorry to say we might be a bit late in opening today because of sorting this mess out.”

Customers ‘disgusted’ at break-in

Customers have rallied in support of the business on its Facebook page.

Eleanor Whitby wrote: “I am so sorry to read this, utterly ridiculous.

“You guys know how to bounce back and I am sure you have already. Shouldn’t need to but you are resilient people.”

Jo Dove posted: “That’s absolutely disgusting, they should be thoroughly ashamed. So sorry to see you’re having to deal with this.”

Debbie Harley wrote: “This is awful, so sorry to see this.”

Police inquires ongoing

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers received a report on Wednesday, 29 September, of a theft overnight from a business premises on Woodburn Place, St Andrews.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 0552 of Wednesday, 29 September.”

