Man, 38, charged over series of Glenrothes car break-ins

By Matteo Bell
October 6 2021, 3.46pm Updated: October 6 2021, 3.46pm
A man has been arrested

A 38-year-old man has been charged by police after reports of several break-ins to cars in Glenrothes.

The arrest comes after eight separate incidents in the Macedonia area were reported to officers.

Police say the vehicles were targeted overnight between September 17 and 18, and then between September 29 and 30.

The man expected to appear in court at a later date.

Detective Constable Lindsay Sword said: “We’d like to thank the public for their assistance with this investigation and remind them to report any suspicious activity in their local community to police on 101.”

