Police appeal for missing man, 35, from Cowdenbeath

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police are appealing for help to find a 35-year-old missing man from Cowdenbeath.

The man, Arran Adey, who also goes by the last name Swift, was believed to be in the Burntisland area on Friday.

But police have advised he may have been in the Restalrig area of Edinburgh on Sunday.

The 35-year-old is known to have links to west Fife, including Burntisland, Cowdenbeath, Lochgelly, Ballingry and Kirkcaldy, as well as Edinburgh.

‘Concern for welfare’

Police searched Binn Hill in Burtisland on Friday in the search for Arran, as this is a place he is known to visit.

Officers have said they are eager to trace his current whereabouts as they are “concerned for his welfare”.

Arran has been described as around 5ft 10ins tall, with short brown hair.

It is not known what he was wearing when last seen.

Can you help us trace missing Arran Adey/Swift, who has links to west Fife and #Edinburgh? Officers are concerned for his welfare. Any sightings or info, call 101 & quote incident 1287 of 16 October. Read the full appeal:https://t.co/7XGDTOwbqk pic.twitter.com/tIFCFWeBsN — Fife Police (@FifePolice) October 18, 2021

Inspector Steven Hoggan said: “We have a number of police resources looking for Arran and we are eager to ensure he is safe.

“We are working with colleagues in Edinburgh as Arran has links to both the Restalrig and Lochend areas in the east of the city.

“I’d ask anyone who has seen, or spoken, to Arran since Sunday October 17, or who knows of his current whereabouts, to contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information on Arran is being asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1287 of October 16 2021.