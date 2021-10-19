Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife

Police appeal for missing man, 35, from Cowdenbeath

By Amie Flett
October 19 2021, 2.58pm Updated: October 19 2021, 3.02pm
Missing Arran Adey/Swift, 35, from Cowdenbeath.

Police are appealing for help to find a 35-year-old missing man from Cowdenbeath.

The man, Arran Adey, who also goes by the last name Swift, was believed to be in the Burntisland area on Friday.

But police have advised he may have been in the Restalrig area of Edinburgh on Sunday.

The 35-year-old is known to have links to west Fife, including Burntisland, Cowdenbeath, Lochgelly, Ballingry and Kirkcaldy, as well as Edinburgh.

‘Concern for welfare’

Police searched Binn Hill in Burtisland on Friday in the search for Arran, as this is a place he is known to visit.

Officers have said they are eager to trace his current whereabouts as they are “concerned for his welfare”.

Arran has been described as around 5ft 10ins tall, with short brown hair.

It is not known what he was wearing when last seen.

Inspector Steven Hoggan said: “We have a number of police resources looking for Arran and we are eager to ensure he is safe.

“We are working with colleagues in Edinburgh as Arran has links to both the Restalrig and Lochend areas in the east of the city.

“I’d ask anyone who has seen, or spoken, to Arran since Sunday October 17, or who knows of his current whereabouts, to contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information on Arran is being asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1287 of October 16 2021.

