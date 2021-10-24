Fire in derelict Kirkcaldy clinic By Lindsey Hamilton October 24 2021, 4.11pm Updated: October 24 2021, 4.53pm Fire fighters took less than 10 minutes on Sunday to extinguish a small fire in the former Fair Isle Clinic in the Templehall area of Kirkcaldy. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Fire fighters extinguished a small fire in a derelict building in Kirkcaldy on Sunday. The fire was reported in the former Fair Isle Clinic in Fair Isle Road just after 2.30pm. Two appliances and a height appliance were sent to the scene and had brought the fire under control in less than 10 minutes. Former clinic A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We received a call at 2.30pm about a small fire in a derelict building in the Templehall area of Kirkcaldy. “We sent three appliances to the fire which was in the former Fair Isle Clinic. “The fire was extinguished quickly and the stop came in at 2.56pm.” She said there were no casualties and no evacuations during the incident. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Firefighters extinguish tenement blaze Man injured after being struck by a train in North Queensferry Alec Baldwin fired prop gun which killed cinematographer on Rust set, police say Fraud-accused ex-Tayside fire chief wanted ‘nice red Land Rover for 500 quid,’ jury told