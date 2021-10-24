Fire in derelict Kirkcaldy clinic

An error occurred. Please try again.

Fire fighters extinguished a small fire in a derelict building in Kirkcaldy on Sunday.

The fire was reported in the former Fair Isle Clinic in Fair Isle Road just after 2.30pm.

Two appliances and a height appliance were sent to the scene and had brought the fire under control in less than 10 minutes.

Former clinic

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We received a call at 2.30pm about a small fire in a derelict building in the Templehall area of Kirkcaldy.

“We sent three appliances to the fire which was in the former Fair Isle Clinic.

“The fire was extinguished quickly and the stop came in at 2.56pm.”

She said there were no casualties and no evacuations during the incident.