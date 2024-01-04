Person dies after being rescued from Firth of Forth

A person has died after being rescued from the Firth of Forth close to the Forth Road Bridge.

It is understood the person, believed to be male, was pulled from the water alive by lifeboat crews but sadly passed away later.

They were rescued at around 12.30pm on Thursday.

Concern for person in the water

Emergency services including police, ambulance, Queensferry lifeboat crew and coastguard crew from South Queensferry went to the scene.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “We were alerted to someone in the Firth of Forth near Forth Road Bridge at 12.25pm on Thursday.

“Queensferry lifeboat crew along with coastguard teams from South Queensferry attended.

“Police Scotland Scottish Ambulance service was also at the scene.”

The person’s identity has not been released and no further information is available.