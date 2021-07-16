Stolen dog found in Perthshire after being snatched from Highland home

A Highland family have been given some hope that they will be reunited with both of their stolen dogs after one of them was found in Perthshire.

Torben and Laura Meilandt Jessen were “delighted” when springer spaniel, Maggie was found roaming the streets of Crieff on Friday afternoon – some 80 miles away from her home in Kingussie.

The 11-year-old pooch was taken alongside her sibling Trigger, three, between Sunday night and Monday morning before an online appeal was launched.

Maggie at local vet in Crieff

Torben confirmed Maggie was found at around 4pm after a local vet in the area scanned her chip and got in touch.

The owner advised the dog was healthy as he urged anyone with CCTV in the area to get in touch to help track down fellow springer spaniel Trigger.

He added: “We are obviously delighted she has been found. I must thank Missing Pets, Perth and Kinross Scotland they have been so helpful.

“I’m going to collect Maggie tomorrow, thankfully she was only a little dehydrated but she seems OK.

‘Hopefully we’ll get some good news about Trigger’

“If anyone has any CCTV that may help us in trying to trace Trigger, especially around around the Dollerie Terrace and Inchbrakie Drive area it would be greatly appreciated.

“I’ve been trying to contact the police just to advise them that Maggie has been found.

“Hopefully we’ll get some good news about Trigger soon but we can’t thank those people enough who have been sharing the posts online.”

Anybody with information about the theft is urged to get in touch with police on 101 quoting incident number 0728 of July 12 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.