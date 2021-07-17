Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
News / Perth & Kinross

Urgent police search launched for missing Perthshire teenager Mia Hassell

By Alasdair Clark
July 17 2021, 9.51am Updated: July 17 2021, 10.04am
Missing Perthshire teenager Mia Hassell
Mia was last seen on Friday

Police Scotland have appealed for the public’s help to trace a missing Perthshire teenager who was last seen on Friday afternoon.

15-year-old Mia Hassell was last seen at around 12:45pm on Friday, July 16, officers said as they appealed for information.

The teenager was seen walking near to Wallace Park in Glenfarg, Perthshire before going missing.

Mia is described as being 5ft 3in tall, and of slim build with long brown hair.

When last seen police said she had been wearing a short black dress and white coloured Nike training shoes.

Anyone who may have seen Mia or knows her whereabouts should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1780 of Friday, 16 July, 2021.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]