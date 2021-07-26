Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Plans for campsite with glamping pods near Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park in Perthshire

By Steven Rae
July 26 2021, 1.33pm Updated: July 26 2021, 1.42pm
The site, left, and one of the planned accommodation units.
Plans to build a campsite with glamping pods have been submitted to Perth and Kinross Council.

The site – a former mink farm between Comrie and St Fillans – lies just outside the boundary of Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park.

The former farm has a number of derelict buildings, which would be demolished.

Part of the site at present.

The applicants plan to build and operate two accommodation units on the site, described in the application as “very small-scale and low-impact solutions for holiday
accommodation”.

The application states: “On site, shelter from prevailing winds is provided by a natural landscape structure in the form of trees and a grass banking.

“This extends around the majority of the site giving it an enclosed and protected feel.

“The south aspect benefits from views of Beinn Fuath and Mòr Bheinn.

The design of the pods planned for the site.

“The applicants own and run the 100 acres that make up East Dundurn Farm as a mixed unit but they are hoping to retire shortly.

“In order to retain the viability of the farm and suit their retired lifestyle, they would like to diversify.

“Their intention is to run a couple of pods to benefit the users of the Loch Earn Railway Path.”

A number of buildings would be demolished if the plans are approved.

The Perthshire part of the path runs through the couple’s land and is popular with walkers and cyclists, linking on to the National Cycle Route 7, as well as Roby Roy Way – a long-distance footpath.

The application adds: “To provide appropriate amenity land for the holiday accommodation, it is proposed to remove the rows of dilapidated and derelict sheds and the high steel post and mesh fencing and generally improve the visual quality of the site.”

The current site.

It notes that the design of the site is “entirely compatible with surrounding land use and it is too insignificant and far away from adjacent residential properties to detrimentally impact their amenity”.

It also says that as it is a brownfield site and former mink farm, it “has the
ideal natural and imposed infrastructure to support the development”.

