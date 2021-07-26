News / Perth & Kinross Driver taken to hospital after cattle truck overturns on Perthshire road By Lindsey Hamilton July 26 2021, 2.57pm Updated: July 26 2021, 5.59pm The overturned cattle float at Woodside, near Coupar Angus. The driver of a cattle truck has been taken to hospital after the vehicle overturned on a road in Perthshire. It is understood up to 40 cows were on board the vehicle, which crashed on the A94 at Woodside, near Coupar Angus, on Monday morning. The crash happened shortly after 9am but emergency services remained at the scene for several hours to recover the cattle and the trailer. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]