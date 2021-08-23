Pedal for Scotland cycling event coming to Highland Perthshire for 2021

A Scotland-wide cycling event aimed at getting beginners on their bikes is coming to highland Perthshire for 2021.

Cycling Scotland will bring Pedal Highland Perthshire to Blair Atholl on October 2.

The free event will be held in the grounds of Blair Castle with participants cycling along a three-mile route.

The course will include a variety of estate tracks, quiet single-track roads and fields.

Organisers hope the event will attract newcomers as well as families with younger children.

Christopher Johnson, head of education and training for Cycling Scotland, said: “It’s great to see these new local Pedal events happening this year.

“We’ve seen a big rise in people cycling in Scotland in the year since lockdown first began, including many people who have either learned to cycle or rediscovered it.”

In 2020, Pedal for Scotland changed from the annual 45-mile fundraising cycle between Glasgow and Edinburgh into a series of beginner-friendly events across the country.

Events will also be held in Lerwick, Ayr and Falkirk – the first to take place since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Mr Johnson added: “Taking part in a Pedal event on safe and accessible cycling routes can help build confidence and skills for you or your children.

“And if you already cycle regularly, you can recommend an event to friends and family and help them get all the physical and mental health benefits of cycling.”

Pedal Highland Perthshire is among the first Pedal for Scotland events held since 2019 due to the pandemic. It will be subject to local public health guidance and protocols.