A9 closed south of Perth after crash as air ambulance called to scene

An air ambulance has been called to the scene of a crash that has closed part of the A9 south of Perth.

Drivers are being warned of delays after the collision – involving two lorries and a horse cart – at around 2.45pm on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call today at 2.44pm to attend a road traffic collision on the A9.

“We have dispatched our special operations team, an air ambulance and two ambulances to the scene.”

Emergency services are currently in attendance following a two vehicle crash on the A9 south of Perth. The road is closed, please avoid the area if possible.

There are no details yet on the nature or severity of injuries.

Police have also been called to the scene, near the off-slip for Forteviot.

A spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a two vehicle crash on the A9 south of Perth at 2.40pm.

“The road is now closed and emergency services are in attendance.

“The crash involved two lorries and a horse cart.”

UPDATE❗ ⌚ 15:00#A9 CLOSED ⛔ The A9 is CLOSED due to an RTC northbound after the offslip for Forteviot. Traffic heavy in the area. Police on scene.

Drivers are being urged to find alternative routes, with tailbacks already building on the busy dual carriageway.

