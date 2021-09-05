Paws at the Palace: 1,000 four-legged friends enjoy a ‘pawsome’ day out

Paws at the Palace returned to Scone this weekend – and it was a fur-nomenal event!

Around 1,000 dogs and their owners turned up to celebrate the end of lockdown.

And the canine carnival raised the woof in the grounds of the Perth palace.

Said to be a celebration of all things canine, it was only the second time the event has run.

Paws at the Palace launched in 2019 but was cancelled last year due to Covid.

But the four-legged friends got the royal treatment once again on Sunday during a busy line-up of entertainment.

Police dogs, furry Insta celebrities, and even the first pet to receive an animal OBE enjoyed the occasion.

Max the Springer Spaniel was awarded the PDSA’s Order of Merit in February.

The charity had previously give the accolade to police search and rescue animals.

But it decided Max deserved one for providing comfort and support to his owner and thousands of others worldwide.

Max, from Cumbria, became a social media star after helping owner Kerry Irving recover from a traffic accident.

‘Pawsome day out’

And he was among hundreds of different breeds arriving in Scone on Sunday.

Organised by Dog Friendly Perthshire, Paws at the Palace featured canine fun and games, competitions, parades of different breeds, agility demonstrations and have-a-go sessions.

There were also food stalls for both dogs and humans and stalls selling all manner of dog-related gear.

And given Sunday’s hot weather, the doggy paddling pools were rolled out to give the pooches some much-needed relief.

Oh, and don’t forget the doggy ice cream!

Katie McCandless-Thomas from Dog Friendly Perthshire said: “Paws at the Palace is the largest event aimed just for dogs in Scotland.

“We aimed to make sure dogs had the most pawsome day out with their humans.”