Car stolen from Perthshire town later involved in crash

Police are hunting a thief who stole a vehicle in Perthshire that was later left abandoned after being involved in a crash.

The blue Ford Fiesta was stolen from the pavilion car park at Davie Park, Rattray, between 9.30pm and 10pm on Friday.

It was then involved in a crash with another vehicle on the A926 between Blairgowrie and Alyth at 10.10pm on the same day.

No one was injured in the collision.

Stolen car found abandoned in layby

The stolen vehicle was found by police later that night abandoned in a layby, close to where the crash happened.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

They have also appealed to drivers who may have dashcam footage of the vehicle, which has a registration number of ST09 GLZ.

Blue Ford Fiesta reg ST09GLZ was stolen from Davie Park, Rattray, Blairgowrie, btwn 9:30pm-10pm Fri 24th Sep. Was then involved in a RTC on A926 btwn Blair and Alyth before being found abandoned in a layby. Any info or dashcam footage, call 101, ref inc 4040 of 24th Sep. pic.twitter.com/oeoja5Eenq — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) September 29, 2021

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “If you have any information that could assist – particularly if you saw the car in the area around the relevant times or have dashcam footage – please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 4040 of September 24.”

The appeal comes after officers warned drivers of high-performance and high-value cars that criminals are targeting vehicles across the east of Scotland – with nearly 120 thefts reported since May.