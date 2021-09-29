Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Car stolen from Perthshire town later involved in crash

By Neil Henderson
September 29 2021, 11.44am Updated: September 29 2021, 1.36pm
The vehicle was stolen from the pavilion car park at Davie Park, Rattray

Police are hunting a thief who stole a vehicle in Perthshire that was later left abandoned after being involved in a crash.

The blue Ford Fiesta was stolen from the pavilion car park at Davie Park, Rattray, between 9.30pm and 10pm on Friday.

It was then involved in a crash with another vehicle on the A926 between Blairgowrie and Alyth at 10.10pm on the same day.

No one was injured in the collision.

Stolen car found abandoned in layby

The stolen vehicle was found by police later that night abandoned in a layby, close to where the crash happened.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

They have also appealed to drivers who may have dashcam footage of the vehicle, which has a registration number of ST09 GLZ.

 

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “If you have any information that could assist – particularly if you saw the car in the area around the relevant times or have dashcam footage – please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 4040 of September 24.”

The appeal comes after officers warned drivers of high-performance and high-value cars that criminals are targeting vehicles across the east of Scotland – with nearly 120 thefts reported since May.

