Light Up the Night Kinross-shire: Annual event hopes to inspire hundreds of locals

An event in Kinross-shire later this month hopes to light up locals’ homes and lives as we get into the winter period.

Light Up the Night Kinross-shire hopes hundreds of locals, businesses and organisations will take part when it goes ahead from November 26 to 28.

This year’s theme is People and Places, with locals decorating their windows with a theme that means something to them in bright colours and lights.

And organisers hope this year’s event will capture people’s imaginations in the same way it did last year.

‘It lights up people’s hearts’

The 2020 event aimed to provide hope amid the gloom brought on by the Covid pandemic.

More than 250 locals took part last year and organisers hope even more will get involved this time around.

Organiser Esther Kent said: “It’s so exciting – I was just having a scroll through photos from last year.

“It is a real privilege to be able to hold this again.

“The emphasis is on taking part.”

She added: “The response last year was incredible – it really captured people’s imaginations.

“Lots of people said it gave them a real glow – it lights up people’s hearts.

“I think a lot of us felt a bit hopeless last year.

“People made windows that were personal to them, for example of Loch Leven, and it tells a story about them.

“It makes the whole event very personal. It was a visual representation of the community.”

Sharing materials

Meanwhile, there will be a craft materials swap box to help for people to donate or collect materials ahead of the event.

It aims to make the event more inclusive for people to get involved while working to reduce waste.

Esther said this shows members of the Kinross-shire community “helping each other out”.

Light Up the Night Kinross-shire is working alongside Broke Not Broken and the Kinross-shire Climate Cafe to make the box accessible to locals.

It can be found at the Kinross Church Centre foyer and will be in place until the event begins.

How can I get involved?

Further details on the event can be found on the Kinross-shire Local Events Organisation website.

Meanwhile, an online form can be completed to have your entry added to the map.