Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Light Up the Night Kinross-shire: Annual event hopes to inspire hundreds of locals

By Anita Diouri
November 2 2021, 6.30am Updated: November 2 2021, 9.34am
Light Up the Night Kinross-shire 2020. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

An event in Kinross-shire later this month hopes to light up locals’ homes and lives as we get into the winter period.

Light Up the Night Kinross-shire hopes hundreds of locals, businesses and organisations will take part when it goes ahead from November 26 to 28.

Light Up the Night Kinross-shire
Last year’s Light Up the Night Kinross-shire. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

This year’s theme is People and Places, with locals decorating their windows with a theme that means something to them in bright colours and lights.

And organisers hope this year’s event will capture people’s imaginations in the same way it did last year.

‘It lights up people’s hearts’

The 2020 event aimed to provide hope amid the gloom brought on by the Covid pandemic.

More than 250 locals took part last year and organisers hope even more will get involved this time around.

Organiser Esther Kent said: “It’s so exciting – I was just having a scroll through photos from last year.

“It is a real privilege to be able to hold this again.

“The emphasis is on taking part.”

Kinross Parish Church
Kinross Parish Church during the 2020 event. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

She added: “The response last year was incredible – it really captured people’s imaginations.

“Lots of people said it gave them a real glow – it lights up people’s hearts.

“I think a lot of us felt a bit hopeless last year.

“People made windows that were personal to them, for example of Loch Leven, and it tells a story about them.

“It makes the whole event very personal. It was a visual representation of the community.”

Sharing materials

Meanwhile, there will be a craft materials swap box to help for people to donate or collect materials ahead of the event.

It aims to make the event more inclusive for people to get involved while working to reduce waste.

Esther said this shows members of the Kinross-shire community “helping each other out”.

Light Up the Night Kinross-shire is working alongside Broke Not Broken and the Kinross-shire Climate Cafe to make the box accessible to locals.

It can be found at the Kinross Church Centre foyer and will be in place until the event begins.

How can I get involved?

Further details on the event can be found on the Kinross-shire Local Events Organisation website.

Meanwhile, an online form can be completed to have your entry added to the map.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]