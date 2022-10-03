Tory budget vindication for Dundee-based MSP as Perthshire’s Murdo Fraser exposed by U-turn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tory budget vindication for Dundee-based MSP as Perthshire’s Murdo Fraser exposed by U-turn

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
October 3 2022, 12.45pm Updated: October 3 2022, 2.13pm
Tories are trying to get behind a common message despite U-turns.
Tories are trying to get behind a common message despite U-turns.

A Tayside Tory who broke ranks and blasted Kwasi Kwarteng’s “indefensible” tax cuts for the richest has been vindicated after the chancellor abandoned his controversial plans.

Dundee-based MSP Maurice Golden described the UK Government mini-budget as “extreme” and claimed he could not justify abolishing the 45p tax rate to his constituents.

However, Mr Kwarteng’s climbdown was described as a humiliation for Perthshire Tory Murdo Fraser – who had insisted the SNP pass similar measures in Holyrood.

Mr Fraser earlier dismissed talks of economic crisis as “hyperbolic nonsense” and warned taxpayers could leave Scotland if the SNP refused to follow Westminster’s lead.

Splits and U-turns

Splits in opinion following the chancellor’s mini-budget highlighted divisions within the Tory ranks over Mr Kwarteng’s shock measures.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng reversed his tax cut plans.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross repeatedly backed the UK Government’s plans despite the Bank of England being forced to intervene.

Immediately after the Chancellor’s U-turn, the Holyrood Conservative chief claimed it was the correct move after all.

On Friday, The Courier revealed Mr Golden’s concerns.

‘Indefensible’

He told us: “When constituents in Dundee have got in touch and asked how I, as a Conservative, can justify the abolishment of the higher rate tax band, I’ve said I can’t and I won’t.

“My duty is ultimately to stick up for the people of Dundee and I don’t think they’re best served through that policy intervention.”

Central Scotland and Fife MSP Liz Smith said there was “understandable concern” over the chancellor’s borrowing plans, but said tax cuts were justified to boost economic growth.

Shortly after the mini-budget, Mr Fraser said he was in “serious doubt” that Scotland’s economy would thrive without emulating Mr Kwarteng’s policies.

In a series of tweets, he claimed the SNP’s arguments in favour of more progressive taxation would soon be exposed as false.

Warning some wealthier taxpayers might leave Scotland, he later said: “The net result will be even less tax revenue for the Scottish Govt to spend/squander.”

He also wrote about the issue in a newspaper column headlined: Nicola Sturgeon needs to follow Kwasi Kwarteng’s lead on tax cuts and economic growth in Scotland’s national interest – but she won’t.

Douglas Ross backed Mr Kwarteng's mini-budget.
Douglas Ross backed Mr Kwarteng’s mini-budget.

The chancellor’s U-turn has led to the Scottish Tories being mocked by rivals.

Perth and North Perthshire MP Pete Wishart said: “Where are the Scottish Tory calls for the SNP to follow their Westminster bosses and do a U-turn on tax plans we didn’t introduce?”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “UK Govt U-turns on top tax rate abolition because it’s a ‘distraction’.

“Morally wrong and hugely costly for millions is a better description. Utter ineptitude.”

