Acclaimed comedian and composer Tim Minchin is bringing his unique mix of music and laughter to P&J Live.

The popular Australian performer – who also wrote the music and lyrics for West End smash-hit Matilda The Musical – will perform at the Aberdeen venue on Saturday October 16 this year.

Bosses at P&J Live say it will be a not-to-be missed evening, part of Tim’s UK tour with his live show BACK.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing said: “We are really looking forward to bringing Tim Minchin to Aberdeen, and adding another date in the calendar for 2021. We can’t wait for his north-east fans to have a great night full of laughs and music.”

Familiar face on tour and TV screens

BACK is billed as “Old Songs, New Songs, F*** You Songs”, with a set list of material from all corners of Tim’s eclectic – and often iconoclastic – repertoire.

Tim, who often calls himself a comedic minstrel, found international fame with his show Darkside, mixing music and comedy, which won over fans in both the Melbourne Comedy Festival and Edinburgh Fringe in 2005. He became a familiar face both on tour and on TV screens.

His last appearance in Aberdeen was at the AECC in 2011, having previously played the Lemon Tree and Music Hall. In the same year, Matilda started its phenomenal run in the West End, going on to become one of the most acclaimed musicals of the past 20 years, winning a record seven Oliver Awards. On Broadway, it picked up five Tony Awards.

Tim Minchin offers ‘laughs and nonsense’

During one of his trips to the Granite City, Tim offered a simple description of what he does in his live shows.

“I sit at a piano and play stupid songs about big subjects, really,” he said. “It’s mildly confronting, but never shocking for the sake of shocking, not that I mean to do that anyway.

“There are lots of laughs and nonsense.”

Tim returned to live performing in 2019 with BACK, his first UK tour in eight years, with 80,000 tickets selling out a year in advance. He is now taking his BACK “Encore” tour on the road as coronavirus restrictions ease.

Tickets for Tim Minchin’s show at P&J Live go on sale on Thursday July 1 at 10am. For more information go to pandjlive.com

