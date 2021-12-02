A90 closed near Stonehaven following crash involving car and lorry

An error occurred. Please try again.

The A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road was been closed near Stonehaven following a traffic incident.

The incident occurred at around 3.50am involving one car and one lorry travelling southbound near Temple of Fiddes.

Snowy weather has been reported across the north-east this morning.

Police diverted traffic in the area to the A92 Montrose road with motorists urged to avoid the area and use the established diversion.

The road was re-opened by 10am.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a lorry on the A90 around two miles south of Stonehaven around 3.50am on Thursday, December 2.

“One man has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and the lorry has since been recovered.”