A90 closed northbound at Laurencekirk following crash

A section of the A90 is currently closed due to a crash.

Both lanes of the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road have been closed northbound near Laurencekirk.

The incident took place before 2.30pm between Johnston Mains and Scotston.

It is understood police are at the scene diverting traffic.

Traffic is building in the area and motorists are advised to find an alternative route.

More to follow.