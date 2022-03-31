A90 closed northbound at Laurencekirk following crash By Ellie Milne March 31 2022, 3.53pm Updated: March 31 2022, 4.36pm The A90 is closed northbound at Laurencekirk [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A section of the A90 is currently closed due to a crash. Both lanes of the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road have been closed northbound near Laurencekirk. The incident took place before 2.30pm between Johnston Mains and Scotston. It is understood police are at the scene diverting traffic. Traffic is building in the area and motorists are advised to find an alternative route. UPDATE❗️ ⌚️14:52#A90 Now CLOSED Northbound at Laurencekirk due to a collision⛔️ Please #usealtroute and #TakeCare in the area @NETrunkRoads @AberdeenTravel @originalfm pic.twitter.com/XUdBKErqLX — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) March 31, 2022 More to follow. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close