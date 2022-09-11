Queen’s cortege: Riders near Peterculter pay tribute on horseback as the Queen’s coffin passes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen’s cortege: Riders near Peterculter pay tribute on horseback as the Queen’s coffin passes

By Ross Hempseed
September 11 2022, 10.24pm
Riders from the Old Milltimber Farm Livery stood and saluted the coffin as it passed. Picture by Andrew Wilkie.
Riders from the Old Milltimber Farm Livery stood and saluted the coffin as it passed. Picture by Andrew Wilkie.

Riders near Peterculter “stood for all equestrians” as the Queen’s coffin passed by on its way from Balmoral to Edinburgh.

A group of riders from Old Milltimber Farm Livery gathered in a field overlooking the route the Queen’s cortege took as journeyed through Deeside.

Organised by Victoria-Jane Shirriffs, 12 riders, including six-year-old Eilidh Scott on a Shetland pony, saluted the Queen’s coffin as it passed.

Mrs Shirriffs wanted to organise a fitting tribute to the Queen – a keen equestrian – who was known to frequently ride horses at Balmoral.

Six-year-old Eilidh Scott rode her Shetland Pony as the Queen’s coffin passed. Picture by Andrew Wilkie.

The riders were already preparing for a show in the afternoon, but Mrs Shirriffs sent out a message inviting them to join her in paying tribute to the Queen.

She said: “I suggested we go up into one of our fields along the fence line that overlooks the road where the Queen’s coffin would be passing, dressed in black with our horses and pay our respects to the Queen, as a fellow equestrian.

‘Stood for all equestrians.’

“As the Queen passed by we did a salute, right hand down, head down, head up and then hand back on the reins, so that was our tribute, as we knew how much the Queen loved her horses.

It was a “fitting” tribute for the riders as they “stood for all equestrians” across the country.

The Queen’s cortege passed through several Deeside towns as it made its way down to Edinburgh. Picture supplied by Victoria-Jane Shirriffs.

Mrs Shirriffs recalled that horses behaved very well given the noise from the helicopter overhead, capturing the moment the cortege passed their location.

Even though there was noise from the helicopter, Mrs Shirriffs said it was “incredibly quiet and sombre”.

She said that none of the riders had met the Queen before, and it was sad that this was the moment they did, but say they will remember it forever.

The riders thought it was “fitting” tribute as the Queen was a keen rider herself. Picture by Andrew Wilkie.

She said: “We will never forget that moment, It will stay with us. We stood for every equestrian out there, not just ourselves, that I know would have loved to have stood with us.”

Since the footage of their unique tribute surfaced online, Mrs Shirriffs said she has been inundated with messages thanking them for their moving tribute.

The Queen’s coffin made the 175-mile journey down to Edinburgh, where it will lie in state at the Palace of Holyroodhouse overnight before being taken down the Royal Mile to St Gile’s Cathedral.

