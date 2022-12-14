Double-decker bus and lorry crash results in seven-hour closure on A90 near Stonehaven

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An artic lorry and Citylink coach crash shut the northbound carriageway on the A90 near Stonehaven for seven hours last night.

The A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road ground to a halt as a result of the incident, which happened near Castle of Fiddes at about 5pm on Wednesday, December 14.

Three fire crews from Stonehaven, Inverbervie and North Anderson and a special resource appliance arrived around 5.20pm.

Three passengers and the bus driver, a 56-year-old man, sustained minor injuries from the crash.

The double-decker coach, a Scottish Citylink service, has been badly damaged with its windscreen completely smashed.

A Stagecoach spokeswoman said on Wednesday evening: “We can confirm that one of our coaches was involved in a road traffic accident earlier this evening on the A90.

“Our first thoughts are with our driver and the passengers on board the coach, and we are giving our full support to the emergency services at the scene.”

UPDATE❗ ⌚18:55#A90 Drumlithie Now CLOSED in both directions at Collieston Farm due to a collision⛔ Gritters are at scene treating the route due to wintry conditions in the area Approx 10 minute delay Northbound

Approx 20 minute delay Southbound @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/6wefTZiABl — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 14, 2022

The road was blocked for over six hours before it was reopened just before midnight.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a bus and a lorry on the A90 near Castle of Fiddes, Stonehaven, around 5pm on Wednesday, December 14.

“Emergency Services attended and the bus driver, a 56-year-old man, and three passengers sustained minor injuries. No one else was injured.

“The road was blocked and re-opened around 11.40pm.”

A fire spokeswoman said teams assisted the ambulance service at the scene and had used cutting equipment on the vehicles. The last appliance left at 1.34am.

Motorists waiting for over two hours in standstill traffic

Traffic ground to a halt as a result of the incident, with motorists reporting being stuck in three-hour long queues.

Snow plows, gritters and tractors worked continuously to clear the road last night as snow kept falling and being blown in from the surrounding fields.

Other drivers, diverted down the A92 Stonehaven to Dundee coastal route, however also struggled through drifting snow – with local farmers stepping in to help get them unstuck.

Elsewhere road conditions were also treacherous, with a lorry stuck on the notorious Berriedale Braes on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road.