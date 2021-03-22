News / UK & World News in Pictures – 22 March 2021 by Louise Gowans March 22 2021, 4.00pm © PA Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. The sun rises over “The Couple” by artist Sean Henry, which sits off the coast at Newbiggin-by-the-Sea in Northumberland. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire A Brocken spectre Liam Roberts spotted whilst walking in North Wales. The rare weather phenomenon was spotted by Mr Roberts, a lorry driver from Bangor, while he was climbing Moel Eilio, a mountain in Snowdonia. Liam Roberts/PA Wire<br /><img loading="lazy" class="size-large wp-image-2215996" src="https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/syndicatenews/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2021/03/Ulster-Coronavirus_38325470-803x564.jpg" alt="" width="803" height="564" />Primary school pupils arrive back at Braniel Primary School in east Belfast. Seven more year groups of school children in Northern Ireland have returned to classes after three months of home learning during the coronavirus lockdown. Peter Morrison/PA Wire Dogs from K9 College are lined for a photo along a path lined with blossoms in Battersea Park, London. Aaron Chown/PA Wire The first visitors wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus, walk atop of Acropolis hill, as the Parthenon temple is seen in the background in Athens. AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis Rob Lamb is shown around the modified garden at his home in Solihull, West Midlands, after it was transformed by the charity Band of Builders. The 58-year-old was left paralysed after a fall when he fainted due to low blood pressure at home in October. Jacob King/PA Wire Gallery technicians with Original Concept for Barely Legal Poster (after Demi Moore) by Banksy, estimated at GBP 2-3 million, at Sotheby’s in Mayfair, London, during a preview of the Modern Renaissance sale, the auction house’s first major sale of 2021. Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire Members of the English National Opera, conducted by Laurence Cummings, take part in rehearsals for Handel’s Messiah at the London Coliseum. Especially recorded for TV audiences at home, the performance will be broadcast on BBC Two this Easter weekend, Saturday April 3. Ian West/PA Wire Floral tributes placed around the memorial to honour PC Keith Palmer, who was killed during the Westminster terror attack, outside the Palace of Westminster, London, on the fourth anniversary of the attack. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe