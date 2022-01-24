Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Obituaries

John Lloyd: Former Scone councillor and BA pilot, dies aged 80

By Chris Ferguson
January 24 2022, 5.00pm Updated: January 24 2022, 5.32pm
John Lloyd.

John Lloyd, who turned to politics in Perth after a career as a British Airways pilot, has died in Orkney aged 80.

He worked for BA’s Highland division based in Aberdeen, flying to the Northern Isles, Western Isles, Bergen and several airports in England.

John had been inspired to pursue a flying career by his pilot father-in-law who joined 617 Squadron (The Dambusters) just after the famous 1943 raid.

Politics

In 1994 John was elected to Tayside Regional Council as an SNP member. He later served on Perth and Kinross Council before quitting the SNP and being elected twice as an independent councillor.

His family came from Manchester, where his father was a civil engineer and his mother was a midwife, and he spent some of his younger life in Cumbria.

In the early 1960s he trained as a pilot at Perth and later had a spell flying Dakotas in North Africa.

John Lloyd during his days as a councillor for Scone.
John Lloyd during his days as a councillor for Scone.

He was then offered a sponsorship by Cambrian Airways, which was 50% owned by BA’s predecessor companies, and returned to Perth to qualify for his full British pilot’s licence.

John began flying Viscounts in and out of Aberdeen, Inverness and Edinburgh and to Prestwick which at that time was a hub for transatlantic flights.

When Cambrian was fully taken over by BA in 1982 he joined the Highland division and settled in Scone with his wife Carolle Anne. The couple had two of a family, Jamie and Charlotte.

Shortly before his retiral in 1996, John was elected to Tayside Regional Council then Perth and Kinross Council.

Administration

He became convener of roads, transport and architectural services but quit the SNP administration in 1998 following a row over a multi-storey car park design.

By that time, John had been an SNP member for 18 years and had campaigned for the party during the 1974 General Election when it made a major breakthrough.

The following year he stood as an independent in the Dunsinnan ward and was elected. Four years later he increased his majority and went on to hold a convernership on the council before standing down in 2007.

Orkney

He was predeceased by his wife and later moved to Kirkwall where lived for 12 years with his partner Sandra Linklater.

John was a supporter of Perthshire and Orkney rugby clubs, Scottish rugby in general and the Campaign for Real Ale.

Admiration

He loved Orkney and its people and his funeral took place in St Magnus Cathedral, a building he adored.

The last 12 years of his life were spent between Orkney, Perth and his late parents’ home in Cumbria.

His friend, Peter Glennie, said John continued to campaign for Scottish independence, took part in marches and was active in Pensioners for Independence.

The formal announcement can be read here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Obituaries team

More from The Courier