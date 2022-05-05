Sheila Tosh: Dundee lecturer taught generations of students

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sheila Tosh: Dundee lecturer taught generations of students

By Chris Ferguson
May 5 2022, 12.00pm Updated: May 5 2022, 1.56pm
Sheila Tosh.
Sheila Tosh.

Sheila Tosh who lectured tens of thousands of students at Dundee College of Commerce over her career, has died age 89.

She taught at the college sites in Graham Street and Constitution Road from 1970 until 1993.

Sheila also taught many young Press reporters the art of Pitman Shorthand which she used herself well into her 80s.

Outside work Sheila and her husband Ian, who died in January, were devoted to their garden. They created what they called a secret garden overlooking the Tay at their Kingoodie home.

Sheila fly fishing in her younger years.

Sheila had also been a keen fly-fisher in the lochs and burns of Angus, a pursuit passed down from her father.

The youngest of three Rodger siblings after Alma and Jim, Sheila was born in January 1933 and brought up in Pitfour Street, Dundee.

Both parents worked hard, her mother Amy in the mills and her father Alexander (Sandy) as a shipyard engineer.

Sheila loved motoring in the Angus Glens.

At the outbreak of the Second World War, Sheila was evacuated to Glamis to stay with her Auntie Ina and her cousins Ian and George Minto.

She was educated at Blackness Primary School and Logie Secondary School, Dundee, and from an early age developed an interest in business and secretarial studies.

Her father, Sandy, was badly injured during the war and on return to Dundee was offered a job as the estate manager of the Scottish Horticultural Research Institute at Invergowrie, which was officially opened in 1951.

Sheila’s parents’ cottage at Invergowrie.

The family moved to a cottage on the site. Sheila’s mother Amy became a cook at SCRI and worked there well into her 80s.

Sheila got her first job there as secretary to one of the research professors. In the evenings, she began studying business and secretarial at college.

Her next job was in a solicitor’s office in Dundee where she renewed acquaintance with Ian, whom she had met when she was younger.

Motoring

The young couple quickly resumed their relationship, spending many happy weekends driving around the Angus Glens in Sheila’s pride and joy, her first car which she had saved so hard to buy.

Ian and Sheila were soon engaged, married in July 1960 and set up home in Longforgan where, the following year, their first child, Elaine was born.

Home

In 1959 work commenced on building a new village at Kingoodie and the family later moved into a new home at 12 King’s Mason where they formed lifelong friends with neighbours.

The young family were soon joined by daughter Laura and eight years later the family was complete with the arrival of son, Greg.

Move

When the village was extended to include Red Cliffs, the couple jumped at the opportunity to move to number 20, the family home to this day.

Ian was working at NCR and Sheila had started working part-time as a college lecturer in the evenings.

Study

She then took the decision to train to lecture full time and, over a three-year period, travelled to Jordanhill College in Glasgow to study.

In 1975 she qualified and began work at Dundee College of Commerce where she lectured until her retiral in 1993.

Her teaching career spanned the spell when the secretarial world transitioned to the new digital age.

The view from Sheila and Ian Tosh’s home.

Sheila and Ian enjoyed a happy retirement, doting on their grandchildren, bowling, hillwalking and travelling.

The couple were married for over 60 years, receiving a telegram from the Queen in 2020 in recognition of the preciousness of their years together and to acknowledge their diamond wedding anniversary.

Privilege

Her daughter Elaine said: “Our mother was a kind hardworking woman of dedication, sharp wit, devotion, integrity and grace. It was a privilege to have such a wonderful mum and gran. She taught us all so much. She will be sadly missed.”

A celebration of Sheila’s life will be held at Dundee crematorium on Friday, May 6 at 1.30pm, to which all family and friends are invited.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

