Bobby Donaldson obituary: Former head of Tayside Police drugs squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Obituaries

Bobby Donaldson obituary: Former head of Tayside Police drugs squad

By Chris Ferguson
June 29 2022, 3.30pm Updated: June 29 2022, 5.04pm
Former Detective Inspector Bobby Donaldson.
Former Detective Inspector Bobby Donaldson.

Bobby Donaldson, who has died aged 77, started as one of the first police cadets in Dundee and rose to head Tayside’s drugs squad.

Under his leadership, the squad had major successes in curbing the emerging heroin threat of the 1980s and 1990s.

Bobby, who was an outstanding sportsman who could have played football at the highest level, went on to have a second career with transport firm PS Ridgway after he left the police.

Robert Campbell Donaldson was born in Dundee to Charlie and Johan Donaldson.

School days

Bobby was educated at Clepington Primary School and then Morgan Academy where he excelled at football.

He also played basketball for the Jesters and represented Scotland at U-21 level.

In 1961 he was one of two candidates accepted as the first cadets in the then Dundee City Police.

In demand

He was soon playing for the police football team and his skill attracted offers from both Aberdeen FC and Sheffield Wednesday, however, his father did not believe he was good enough and persuaded him to remain in the police.

Bobby, like other officers at the time, began his career on the beat in Dundee city centre.

It was through the police that he met his future wife, Moira, a shorthand typist in the force headquarters. The couple married in Lochee Parish Church in 1965 and had one son, Campbell, now a solicitor in Dundee.

Bobby and Moira Donaldson.
Bobby and Moira Donaldson.

After a spell in CID he was promoted to uniform sergeant covering the east city centre and Dalfield.

His former colleague, Norrie Robertson, said Bobby took great satisfaction in developing new officers.

He later moved back to CID before promotion to detective inspector based in Dundee but heading the Tayside-wide drugs squad.

Star side

A dedicated Dundee United supporter, Bobby played five-a-side football in a backroom staff team of football figures featuring at times Jim McLean, Alex Ferguson, Gordon Wallace and Archie Knox.

His connection with Dundee United deepened when the police team began training at Tannadice.

Moira said: “He became good friends with Jim McLean and played for the backroom five-a-side team. I think Jim appreciated the way he could be a positive influence on young players.”

Bobby Donaldson, centre, goalkeeper with a CID football side.

Bobby played golf at Downfield over four decades, ran race nights for the junior section and was an occasional bowler.

He had a love of cricket that started when he played in the police team and he went on to become an avid Australia cricket supporter.

Ordinary man

According to his family, Bobby was just an ordinary Dundee laddie and liked nothing more than going to Ladbrokes on a Saturday to put on his football coupon and chat with the punters.

Often he and Moira would meet people in Kirkton Asda whom he would chat away, and, when Moira asked who they were, he would say: “I jailed him for housebreaking (or whatever) 40 years ago.”

Matt Hamilton, president of the Retired Police Officers’ Association Scotland said: “I went into the CID in 1983 and Bobby was a detective sergeant. He was a lovely guy and also a great mentor to any new police officer.

“He was active in the retired police officers’ association and his death is a great loss.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from The Courier Obituaries team

More from The Courier