JIM SPENCE: Trans weightlifter Laurel Hubbard may be last straw for the silenced majority

The view of many folk I suspect is that if someone looks like a

man, walks like a man, and talks like a man, then he probably is

a man.

The use of the word woman, therefore, to describe Laurel Hubbard, may now be doing some heavy lifting in their minds.

Hubbard, a 43 year old New Zealand weightlifter, will become the first openly transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics.

That inclusion in the Kiwi team means a natural born woman, Kuinini Manumua, has had to eat humble pie missing out on the Oceania regional spot to accommodate Hubbard who lived as a male until the age of 35, and who never competed in international weightlifting before transitioning.

Critics argue Hubbard still has a huge natural physical advantage over the female competitors and see it as the potential death knell for women’s sport.

The term ‘intersectional’ is used to describe groups with often widely differing aims and beliefs, but where a mutual strand lets them find common ground.

Here though the obvious flaw in that stance is exposed with the rights of a trans athlete placed ahead of not only a woman, but one who is from a minority ethnic community.

In any such coalition of competing interests and views a falling out is always likely when sides eventually have to be taken.

So it is proving in this case with biological women feeling that they’re being discriminated against to accommodate a Johnny – or Jenny – come lately.

Mediocre men cum chanty wrastlers taking liberties. My wife, my Ma, my sisters, and other women didn’t battle for their rights so that narcissistic nonentities who can’t cut it in their boxers could unfairly undercut their achievements. https://t.co/Wivcr7AHct — Jim Spence (@JimSpenceDundee) June 24, 2021

In this brave new Orwellian world everyone is equal, but some are seemingly more equal than others.

I sense this issue is much wider than just sport though.

It’s just the tip of the iceberg in the almighty scrap that’s finally being fought in public as the interests of majorities and minorities collide.

As the old collectivist approach to life recedes, it’s being replaced by a much more individualistic ethos.

Voice of reason not always loudest

An ‘I want it so I should have it’ mentality is loudly proclaimed in every field from gender, to race, to religion, to climate activists, and special interest groups of every variety.

There are as many views as there are identities and the loudest and most strident have until now held the microphone on centre stage.

The belligerent and bellicose have been highly effective until now in shutting down even the slightest criticism of their sacred shibboleths.

They’ve censured those holding any view which doesn’t swear loyalty to their dogmas, branding ordinary folk as transphobic, racist, bigoted, and any other disparaging condemnation if they dare to step out of line with their personal mantras.

These tactics have so far allowed the bossy, the brassy, and the bullish to beat into silence and submission those who like a quiet life.

It’s been far too easy until now to simply slap the label of prejudice on anyone who has a different opinion.

In the authoritarian and simplistic view of the gender, race, religious, and other warriors, shades of grey and nuance aren’t permitted.

Furious attempts to silence anyone seen as non conformist are met with campaigns to have folk sacked or stigmatised.

Arts and business not immune

The most recent example was the craven withdrawal by the Royal Academy of Arts of the works of artist Jess de Wahls, over complaints about her supposedly transphobic views.

They removed from sale her embroidered flowers, but quickly discovered that the bold Jess was no shrinking violet, as she got to work with her secateurs to dead-head them, demanding an apology and threatening to sue, while holding firm to her strongly held view that there are only two genders.

Like most bullies when faced with a gutsy opponent the RAA quickly wilted as news of their discrimination became public.

Coming hot on the heels of 47 year old Maya Forstater winning her employment appeal case over her sacking for her gender critical views, the Rubicon may have finally been crossed.

Those who are incapable of dealing with the rough and tumble and daily vicissitudes of life like most of us have to do are heading for a rude awakening.

They’ve pushed their luck too far and taken advantage of the good nature of others and rubbed their noses in the dirt.

Here it is: CGD are not appealing the Employment Appeal Tribunal judgment that gender critical beliefs are worthy of respect in a democratic society. The judgment stands and is a legal precedent. Next step: employment tribunal to hear the rest of the case. I am very happy! pic.twitter.com/PAZSmXiB0u — Maya Forstater (@MForstater) June 28, 2021

I sense that like Jess de Wahls most people have had their bellyful of dictators who are happy to vengefully destroy lives and livelihoods to satisfy their own bigotries and intolerances.

Battle is now being engaged by those who are fed up being lectured and hectored by those small minds unable to tolerate any view which deviates from their narrow and self absorbed world perspective.

Most folk adopt a live and let live attitude, but everyone has a breaking point; I think we’ve finally arrived at the terminus.