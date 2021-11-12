Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comment Home Opinion

OPINION: Why we’re binning fast fashion – for the planet and our pockets

By Sandra Cassidy
November 12 2021, 12.00pm
Fast fashion doesn't suit the climate-conscious consumer - but Dundee is spearheading a more sustainable style. Photo: Shutterstock
Fast fashion doesn't suit the climate-conscious consumer - but Dundee is spearheading a more sustainable style. Photo: Shutterstock

The negative impacts of fast fashion are becoming hard to ignore.

Many of us will have felt horrified and guilty to realise we’ve contributed to the 300,000 tonnes of used clothes that are burned or buried in landfill every year.

Our wardrobes are groaning with things we’ve only worn a handful of times that were all too easy to pick up for just a few pounds on the high street or online.

It used to be the done thing; buy something new to wear for almost every occasion.

Shops like Primark, Matalan, Boohoo and ASOS offer an incredible range of styles that won’t break the bank, encouraging the regular habit of splurging £50 for a quick fashion, or retail therapy fix.

But these are bad habits.

They’re bad for the design industry, for the environment and the for the workers making these clothes.

Most of the clothes sold in the UK are made in countries in which workers’ rights are limited or non-existent.

Poorer populations often have no choice but to work for any salary, in any working conditions.

It’s up to us as consumers to make the fiscal and sartorial choices that will make a difference.

And here in Dundee we have people setting some great examples.

Fast fashion alternatives start at home

Dundee is home to some of Scotland’s top fashion brands and designers such as Hayley Scanlan and Kerri Aldo.

These designers create ethical and sustainable clothing, made here in the city.

Their quality, long lasting, fashionable pieces use eco-friendly fabric to create zero waste clothing.

These independent fashion houses are setting the standard for the kinds of garments that will last a lifetime, in stark contrast to the fast fashion items, whose appeal soon declines.

Thinking about where we spend our money could help offset the estimated 26.6kg of clothing bought by each person in the UK every year.

That compares to an average 15.6kg for people across Germany, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Sweden.

But it’s not the only change we can make.

Anti-fast fashion protesters in Birmingham. Photo: Shutterstock.

Sometimes considered old fashioned, sewing is an incredibly versatile life skill that is making a comeback as people rediscover how useful it is.

It’s also a creative and social outlet.

Over the past three years our Sew Confident Studio has helped more than 1,000 people learn everything from sewing and knitting to crocheting and quilting.

Our classes teach valuable skills, as well as the importance and viability of re-purposing old into new.

Pandemic encouraged new ways of thinking

During lockdown,when shops weren’t open and  deliveries were slow people had to embrace the make do and mend mentality.

Our customers started thinking differently about the textiles hiding in their homes and how they could use them. And now we see all sorts of fabrics brought to our classes.

People have learned how to give their own clothes a brand-new lease of life.

And they are also looking at charity and vintage shopping with new eyes.

Garments which catch their eye can be taken in, up and let out to make them fit.

So many items can be repurposed. They don’t need to end up in landfill.

It might seem complicated but it’s really not. With a little confidence, you can achieve so much.

A sewing and sustainability revolution is happening here in Dundee and it’s fantastic to see people move away from fast fashion trends as they realise they can make sustainable choices in a disposable society.

Sandra Cassidy is the owner of Sew Confident Dundee.