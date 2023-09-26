The days of our lives: Are you in these old school photos from St Saviour’s High School?

Some say our school days are the best of our lives.

When we are studying, most of us hate the very mention of school but, once we leave, you can’t help but feel nostalgic and rekindle special memories.

We have been searching high and low in the DC Thomson archives to find old school photos of classes, school trips and sports teams from St Saviour’s High School.

These striking pictures span the decades — from the 1970s until the 2000s — and they are sure to stir some fond memories for former pupils.

So let’s go back to school for a trip down memory lane!

1970s

St Saviour’s High School on Drumgeith Road opened in August 1973.

The “new-style comprehensive” opened for first to third year pupils and was as yet unfinished due to a builder’s strike when this photograph was taken at the start of term.

Pupils pictured in October 1976 with Dr George Gray who was the head of physics.

They were involved in a wave project which involved the department of mechanical engineering at Edinburgh University.

A fire in February 1977 caused the closure of the school for a week.

Many pupils will remember the devastation caused and the cost of the damage ran into thousands of pounds and saw part of the 1,250-capacity building having to be rebuilt

Pupils from St John’s and St Saviour’s are getting ready to board the SS Uganda at George V Wharf in Dundee in June 1978.

These cruises were often the first experience of foreign travel for students who would learn about history, geography, religions, foreign languages and currency.

Scotland’s First Chess Grand Master Paul Motwani is a former pupil of St Saviour’s.

He was part of the team that won the Scottish Schools Chess Championships, which were held in St Andrews in June 1978.

1980s

Play it again, Sam.

Teacher Michael Robertson with the A and B teams who were first and second in the Northern Counties Brass Band Association’s quartet section competition in Forfar.

The cast from the school production of The Happiest Days of Your Life in June 1986.

It depicts the complications that ensue when, because of a bureaucratic error, a girls’ school is made to share premises with a boys’ school.

These pupils were involved in some hard-hitting debate when they took part in a recording of the Open to Question BBC TV programme in Glasgow in September 1986.

Subjects on the show included Liverpool City Council deputy leader Derek Hatton and the popular programme gave young people “the chance to play inquisitors”.

This picture from August 1988 shows pupils from the Higher computing class.

They were using BBC Acorn computers, which arrived in classrooms in the 1980s as part of Maggie Thatcher’s government’s initiative to drive computing use in schools.

This scene looks picture perfect!

Musicians from St Saviour’s were pictured performing amid the paintings for a special show taking place at the McManus Galleries in May 1989.

1990s

Pupils and staff plant trees for the Green Circular cycle path in March 1992.

The cycle route links major parks right through the city, from the country park at Camperdown, to the waterfront at Broughty Ferry, and the city centre.

Members of the St Saviour’s High School Wind Orchestra have a free meal at McDonald’s restaurant in Dundee in December 1992.

The burger and fries they were being served up were part of their prize for their success in the McDonald’s Children of Achievement Music in the Community competition.

Fast-forward to 1995 where a fashion show was being held at the school.

These pupils stopped to pose for our photographer before taking to the catwalk.

The school was always doing its bit for nature and the environment.

Smiling faces all round as staff and pupils are pictured here celebrating the opening of the new garden and pond in May 1997.

As a reward for doing so well during term-time, these pupils were all taken off to the Odeon at Douglasfield to see How the Grinch Stole Christmas in 1999.

Can you spot anyone you know who was there?

2000s

School’s officially out and it was time to party!

Our picture finds these senior pupils enjoying the Sixth Year Dance at the Hilton Hotel in Dundee after leaving school for the very last time in 2000.

This looks like a cross between The Nativity Story and The Wicker Man!

The fourth year pupils were photographed after celebrating the success of their play called La Belle et le Bossu, which they wrote and performed themselves.

In September 2003 third year pupils studying Standard Grade Drama had a visit from Tay FM presenter Karen B, who passed on tips about making a radio show.

Karen presented a weekday evening show at the station until 2008.

Christmas hats and kind hearts to the fore in December 2004.

School secretary Jackie Soutar organised the collection and delivery of Christmas hampers for the elderly to get the holiday season off to a delicious start.

In June 2008 St Saviour’s closed for the final time after 35 years and merged with Lawside Academy to become St Paul’s Academy, which is in Gillburn Road.

Pupils from every generation will likely recognise some of these familiar faces, pictured when current and past staff members joined for a “final fling” dinner at the Invercarse Hotel.